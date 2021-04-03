Comment Finally something to catch on – Edis Tatl’s championship brings hope to Finnish professional boxing

Domestic events in professional boxing have been small-scale even before the coronavirus, but perhaps even big evenings are still to be seen.

I confessthat I already have a little fear of that Edis Tatlin the boxing career has been patted and the champion has come to power completely Mikko Leppilammen personal trainer.

And my worries are not unfounded: Knockout loss, hand surgery, and a calendar of events silenced by the coronavirus. For many, one of these reasons would have been enough to end their careers.

Let it be that the defeat came for the best in the world. Tatli is not the only one who has got a taste Teofimo Lopezin hard punches.

These against my thoughts, I gladly received the news that Tatlin was the manager Pekka Mäki distorted the EBU title match to Finland. Tatli will face the Italian in the lightweight series title match Gianluca Ceglian.

The time and place of the event is not yet known, other than that it is scheduled to be in the summer. As long as the coronavirus loosens its grip, it is time to let the fists swing in the Finnish summer.

Tatl’s match break has been stretched to two years. It has the motivation to be tested many times. The athlete’s life has hardly gone from a match break to a bubble model, but it is mentally important for a boxer to occasionally walk inside the strings.

Prove to yourself that this is a familiar place.

Although it is not worth a boxer who has twice won the European championship, it is worth accepting every offer if you want to be a worthy contender for a World Cup match, for example.

Let’s saythat winning is easier in the home ring, but title matches have neutral judges appointed by the federation. The home ring still offers many benefits.

It reduces unnecessary travel and does not have to think about the conditions in preparation for the match. There are familiar and important people around and a supportive audience.

You can safely trust the organizers’ schedules, get the right food and be able to exercise your weight just the way it suits you best – be it a sweat suit, a bath or a sauna.

Title match Getting home is also a financial endeavor. Covering costs requires viewers and sponsors.

This is certainly the biggest reason why in recent years Finland has started to try to make a robbery abroad. The times when our country song has roared in a boxing night at Hartwall Arena seem far-fetched.

There are not too many attractions for big events. Åland left Robert Helenius though has gotten a boost to his career after touring the Pole Adam Kownackin, but he has also operated abroad in recent years.

It is hardly possible to even organize very massive events next summer, but Tatl’s title match brings hope that Finnish professional boxing will have continuity.