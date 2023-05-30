Monaco Analysis – Part 2 – For the uninitiated, from Charles Leclerc’s onboard of qualifying, after his last lap, we see the Monegasque punch the steering wheel. This happens when his engineer, Xavier Marcos, communicates by radio that he will not be in pole position. Marcos’s voice, which at that moment is distracted even by missing the arrival of Norris, is literally funeral, and Vasseur’s face after the race, he closes the picture of a reality that has now become unavoidable for the entire Maranello team. Statements on the eve of the Monaco weekend were full of hopewith pole position ambitions and therefore not even hidden victories, so much so that even the competition from Red Bull (with Christian Horner who probably also enjoys himself a bit) declared with amazement that he expected to have Ferrari as main opponent on the Principality weekend. And these expectations actually had a foundation, given the characteristics of the track. In the winding curves of Montecarlo, aerodynamic charms count for little, as does the super effectiveness of the DRS. And at the same time you can think the mechanical structure of the car differently from the rest of the world, focusing on a perfect response of the suspension system without totally subjecting it to aerodynamics like on the other tracks. Together with this serve the structural stiffness, an ideal behavior of the materials, the engine power and the ability to unload it to the ground through traction, in short, all the basic features of a good car, beyond the aerodynamic concept, stalls, vortices and so on. And let us tell you, SF-23 was a disasterin addition to the result and what it looked like from the outside in the initially boring Monegasque race.

The negative signals from the red were clear, despite being in Monaco

It is true that in Monaco it is practically impossible to evaluate the pace of the cars, given the continuous traffic situations, but a couple of more than negative signals they came all too clearly. Giving Sainz the benefit of the doubt for the damaged front wing, we saw Leclerc stay on track on hard rubber waiting for some favorable event, such as a Safety Car or the arrival of rain. Instead of a saving event came, however, The breakdown (the so-called “cliff”) on the hard compound of the Monegasque, denounced by the driver himself in the interviews after the race. In the final laps before the Leclerc pit stop He could hardly keep the car on track anymore and spun up very high timesbetween 1 and 2 seconds slower than Alonso (also on hard tyre) and Verstappen (even on medium) who were respectively 22 and 33 seconds ahead of him.



The tires are the same for everyone, yet those who had had to use them so much that they could gain half a minute of advantage still had (much) more than Leclerc who had gone between half a second and 7 tenths of a second slower per lap on average.

Even on intermediate the SF-23 is very slow

And that’s not all, because even once the positions have been re-established after the chaos of the rain and the intermediate tiresLeclerc he never got close to George Russell again, who had a 5-second penalty, and therefore potentially easy prey given that there was no need even to overtake on the track. Russell brought himself more than 10 seconds ahead on the Ferrari number 16 and then he simply managed the lead, with disarming simplicity.

The basics are missing

Munich performance is well below even the darkest expectations and reveal what now appears to be a truth: the SF-23 lacks not only the aerodynamic concept, the refinement of some solutions or the complexity of the fund, which is much simpler and less elaborate than Red Bull. On a runway with basic characteristics like that of Monte Carlo, the SF-23 has been shown to be slow and, incredibly, still a collapse on the tiresdespite the use of the hard compound and the environmental conditions much fresher of expectations.

Strategies this time to be fulfilled

The only not to condemn aspect of the weekend in red is represented this time from strategic choices. Starting on hard tires was understandable and acceptable. We tried to keep all the doors open from a strategic point of view, including the attempt to overcut the cars in front, believed to be slower, or waiting for the rain or a Safety Car. Sainz was forced to stop as he would have lost position to Hamilton and Leclerc’s stop was delayed for as long as possible before the Monegasque became an easy target for an undercut by Gasly and Russell who were quickly coming up behind him. When the rain came, the Ferrari wall actually reasoned like all other teams: everyone had one short and light rain forecast and everyone tried to stay on track as much as possible on dry tires so as not to be forced to make two pit stops. Even Alonso stopped for the dry tire in the moment of maximum rain. Then when the flood broke out they surrendered all togethergoing to the pit practically in the same lap. In fact, even the positions have remained the same, except Russell who had earned the podium with an early pit, but with a move in which not even he believed enough to have postponed it for at least a lap, and Sainz who lost positions with the long braking at the Mirabeau. One more thing to consider positive on strategies, although it may appear counterintuitive, is that the strategies were the same between the two pilots, and in this there is probably the weight of the Vasseur management. In fact, too many times in the past we have seen unmatched strategies between the two drivers of the red, which however were the full-blown representation of the darkness in which the wall moved, which in fact made two different bets blindly hoping that one would do. Consistency means that there was a plan that was deemed favorable and that was followed, without groping.

Updates will arrive in Spain, but it could be a very tough weekend

Formula 1 now moves to the Barcelona circuit. They will finally arrive on Ferrari massive updates, although the details are not yet known. However, it is difficult to hope for something miraculous, and the characteristics of the Spanish track they seem made on purpose to undermine the SF-23 on the level of tire managementwith also the elimination of the chicane in the third sector, and therefore a increased lateral load in the last two corners. The real headache for Vasseur at this point is the future. There is a technical refoundation to be built in a short time, and many decisions to be made on setting up next season’s car. The only thing that fans of the red can wish, at this point, is that you choose to revolutionize as much as possible, because of the SF-23 there is very little to save.