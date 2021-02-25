“People are fed up,” rumbles Volker Bouffier. Right. From lockdown. And also from the annoying bickering about it. A comment from Merkur’s editor-in-chief.

Germany not only suffers badly from Corona – but also from the disintegration of authorities in the final phase of the Merkel era. In the election year, the republic rearranges itself in the struggle for power. The result is against each other and also a polyphony, which is not good in the fight with the virus. Sometimes the prime ministers argue with each other, sometimes with the chancellor, sometimes Angela Merkel settles accounts with her health minister, sometimes the SPD with the Union.

Test plans are announced and collected again, incidence values ​​are set and revoked, slogans for perseverance are issued and renewed every four weeks, some country chiefs want to open and others prefer to pray. Out of the daily background noise of the cacophonic confusion, a sentence from the Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) stands out like a booming call: “People are fed up!”

The Germans can no longer bear the never-ending lockdown

If ever one word hit the mood of Germans after almost a year of lockdown politics, it is this. The citizens are tired, and twice over: They can no longer bear the never-ending lockdown – nor the political attempts to raise their profile associated with the dispute. But if the citizens no longer take part in the lockdown measures, their constant extension or even tightening is no longer of any use.

Incidentally, this also applies in a double sense. Relaxation is not only objectively justifiable because with the vaccination of the particularly vulnerable people in the homes, the infection process is increasingly shifting to the younger population, who can cope better with the virus. They are also politically opportune because in the state chancelleries of the republic (with the exception of the Chancellery) a realization is slowly maturing: Those who open too late will be punished by the voters.

It is true that Bouffier is announcing easing for retail and catering

It is therefore right that Bouffier is now announcing easing for retail and catering. Open beer gardens at Easter – that is a promise that gives exhausted people courage and perspective. What we now urgently need to maintain control over the infection process is more speed with the rapid and self-tests, which in our country are stuck in the over-bureaucratic approval process for much longer than in other countries. Unfortunately, the same applies to new vaccines, which are regularly approved later in Europe than in the USA or Great Britain, for example.

We have to give people back their livelihoods and basic rights wherever it is responsible. And we should finally end weird German special debates that our European friends are shaking their heads about. No, it is not a matter of granting “vaccination privileges” if vaccinated persons with a passport can travel freely again while others still need rapid tests. And we shouldn’t let the government get away with declaring its foolishness in procuring vaccines a virtue and proudly proclaiming that we Germans had resisted “vaccination nationalism”. By letting Brussels dabble and standing at the back of the vaccination line? Unfortunately, this kind of morality has cost too many of our fellow citizens their lives – or their very existence. You are right to be fed up.