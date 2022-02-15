Comment Everyone knows what the combined success is all about – now looking for a rainmaker from abroad

The successor of Petter Kukkonen, who has almost grown to be bigger, is being sought in Finland, but only a foreign rainmaker is being sought as a hill coach, writes Pekka Holopainen.

Combined the big hill olympics on tuesday in zhangju was To Petter Kukkonen 29th and last previous value competition.

When Ilkka Herola and Eero Hirvonen were already in the same order of magnitude, ie 25th and 26th, it was already known that Kukkonen would not achieve success at the Olympic level during his 10-year term as head coach.

Thursday’s team competition is not subject to the expectations of any kingdom.

At the World Cup level Last winter, Kukkonen had to cut off Finland’s 14-year non-medal pipeline. But the latest Olympic medal will be 20 years old when it is next handed out.

It will take place in 2026 in northern Italy on the Predazzo ski jumps and on the Lago di Tesero ski slopes, which also hosted the 2013 Kukkonen opening championships as Finland’s locomotive.

In those Val di Fiemme World Championships, Kukkonen drew a kind of children’s crusade without the pressures of success that his team will face. was only set at the Lahti Home Games 2017.

Eero Hirvonen’s career has been left in the pipeline for health reasons. His 6th place in the personal competitions at Pyeongchang 2918 were the best at the Olympic level during Petter Kukkonen’s head coach in 2012-2022.

If the species The crowd who works inside gets their will, Kukos will be followed by a guy who was the winner of Finland’s previous Olympic medal in the team competition at the 2006 Turin Games.

Worked in the sport for a long time after his active career Antti Kuisma is the number one favorite of the best Active.

Richard Schallert, one of the most hilarious, was one of the candidates for the combined new hill coach, but the project did not finish.

Finland’s ex-head coach, who will finish his Italian wash in the spring Kimmo Savolainen has not decided whether to put the papers in the Ski Association or not – not to put.

Also Jani Klingan the name is mentioned. Period primarily responsible for the Finnish hill jump Kari Ylianttilan tandem as 2014–2016, however, does not jump from his CV to the eyes as an ace card.

Kuisma is very likely to be involved in all future assembly options as either number one or number two.

In Finland almost Kukkonen, who has grown bigger than his kind, has chosen honesty and even realistic realism in front of the facts.

The fact is, he got as head coach Finnish skiing at its best even excellent. During Kukkonen, more than 20 prize places came in the World Cup.

If the people of the sport’s insiders depended, the new head coach would be Antti Kuisma (second left), who in 2006 was winning Finland’s newest combined Olympic medal at Pragelato. Anssi Koivuranta (left), Jaakko Tallus and Hannu Manninen jumped to the third round of the team competition.

A kick was sought for the hill jump, e.g. hiring an austrian Falko Krismayr, which brought with it good blanks but no stable peak performance. He is also leaving Finland.

It is descriptive of the sport that the new hill coach is even more interested in the name of the head coach. Understandably, such is not even sought in the home country.

The ski association is really rolled up his sleeves, and the search is for a tough foreign expert. Kukkonen refused to comment.

According to Sanoma’s Olympic editorial staff, an Austrian Wilhelm Denifl41, considered the offer he had received from Finland for a long time.

Denifl, who did not end his very long career until the spring of 2019, achieved in the combined e.g. World Cup gold and Olympic bronze. However, he replied negatively and continue in the service of the Austrian Ski Association.

The Austrian bronze medalist of the World Championships in hill jumping, who made a very long coaching career, also did the same. Richard Schallert57. He works in Japan.

However, the ski association is swimming networks in a number of international waters.

Kukkonen’s continuous head coach is one of the longest in the history of the Ski Association. On the way, the man questioned his position several times and with his honesty sometimes annoyed his athletes.

Kukkonen has hardly said his last word in top Finnish sports.

