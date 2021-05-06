Comment Even those who hate it should admire Manchester City, whose victory in the Champions League would crown years of championship club work

The success of Manchester City cannot be attributed to money alone, writes HS journalist Mikko Pajala.

Granted it once again: basically I am a supporter of Manchester United. However, the cynical and neutralizing work of the journalist has done its job, as have the changes in taste preferences towards domestic football.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Class of ’92: n times are long gone, and not, say Wayne Rooney or Nemanja from Vidić either there has been no joy for years.

Today, “supporting” United is, for me, mostly a fun-loving mockery for those who make the mistake of believing in Arsenal.

That’s why now it’s natural to truly admire Manchester City, one of United’s bloodthirsty enemies, that I previously hated. After all, it’s the most functioning football club in the world on and off the putting green.

City rising to the top is often simplified into a mere product of money. But while you can get money and get on a private plane, the rise of Manchester City has required much more than cheeky sums from Abu Dhabi.

Today, the city’s position at the top is personified by a lot of manager Pep Guardiolaan. However, the more important people in creating the whole are those who, among other things, brought Guardiola to Manchester.

Managing director Ferran Soriano and the football director Txiki Begiristain were already paving the way for the rise of FC Barcelona with Guardiola in the late 2000s. Based on their experience, they have been creating a machinery that incorporates Barcelona’s ideological and structural strengths.

Equally important, the City lacks the ongoing political background farce in Spanish football and Barcelona’s billions in debt. According to ESPN Barça’s debt burden rose to more than € 1 billion in January.

City is not focused on splashing money on star players alone. On the Etihad campus, which is connected to its home stadium, it has a world-class training center whose facilities have been continuously developed to the level required by international top standards.

City Football Group is also not a single club, but a comprehensive football machine that owns several clubs around the world. The CFG therefore seeks to make the impossible possible and to make sporting perfectionism also an economically viable activity.

As a very pedantic coach, Guardiola has played a big role in athletic development. With his background team, he has, with his detailed and careful dedication, made several top players rise to a level or two higher.

One of Pep’s primes is Kevin De Bruyne, which in recent years may have been overall even the best player in the world. The owls in the European Championship block are facing a painfully difficult evening time as they try to stop De Bruyne.

One a great goal has remained a dream for City and Guardiola so far. In the Champions League, the team’s path has ended in the past all the way to the semi-finals, in the Guardiola era to the semi-finals.

Now, City is currently arguably the strongest club team in the world. It won 21 consecutive matches from December to March, winning the world’s toughest national series in a somewhat show style, and convincingly knocked out another elite team, Paris Saint-Germain, in the Champions League semi-finals.

In the final, City will face Chelsea, who has become the head coach in the middle of the season Thomas Tuchelin under the top tune. However, City will leave for the match as a pre-favorite, and it would be surprising if the best football club in the world didn’t finally get the brightest crown they caught.