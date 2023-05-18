Ice hockey The World Cup competitions have become a carnival in Finland, which tramples all other sporting events in the media.

Especially if the games are held on Finnish soil.

This is unfortunate, because in May, anything happens in sports in different sports in different parts of the world.

And also Finnish athletes and coaches are on fire in various events. For example, on the volleyball side, Loimaan Jankon grew up Rosa Koskelo celebrated the German championship for the third time in the ranks of Stuttgart.

A great achievement from a player who the national team coaches don’t care about the blue and white bunch, because nobody wants to give different liberties from the national team’s camp schedules.

He was responsible for an even wilder performance over the weekend Tuomas Iisalocoached by Baskets Bonn, won the FIBA ​​Champions League of the International Basketball Federation.

The Final Four final tournament was played in Malaga, where Bonn defeated Unicaja Malaga, the tournament’s pre-favorite host team, in the semifinals on Friday.

In the final, they faced Hapoel Jerusalem, who lost in the second semi-final Sasu Salini Lenovo Tenerife.

Basket Bonn coach Tuomas Iisalo (top right) celebrated with his team the Champions League semi-final win over Unicaja Malaga on Friday.

Final was played on Sunday, but there was also a program for Saturday. Then the gala ceremony of the Fiba Champions League was organized, where the best of the season were awarded.

Bonn, which was the first German team to reach the finals of the Champions League, swept the prize table, as the team’s playmaker TJ Shorts was selected as player of the season and head coach Iisalo was selected as coach of the season.

A couple of weeks earlier, the same doubles team had been crowned with similar titles in the German Bundesliga.

Iisalo emphasized at Saturday’s press conference that the team will do well in the final if it plays at its own level. The level of requirements set by the Finnish pilot is so high that, according to the players, the training sessions are harder than the matches.

On Sunday, Bonn returned to everyday life in a team-specific way and won the final with a convincing performance.

Iisalo swears by collective action in his coaching philosophy, and he has made his players believe in the bliss of collective power.

Bonn has an excellent talent scouting network, thanks to which they have been able to acquire players from around the world who have not been suitable for others.

Bonn’s spending budget for this season is 6.5 million euros, while the German powerhouses Alba Berlin (14 million euros) and Bayern Munich (25 million euros) operate with considerably larger stakes.

In Bonn’s shirt, these “nameless” gamblers have substantially raised their level and at the same time their market value.

The price of success can be heavy. Bonn’s players are sure to be showered with offers that may be hard to refuse.

At the same time, the main sponsor of the team, Telekom Deutschland, has announced that it will reduce its support by one million euros.

It is the same amount that the team gets for winning the Champions League, but more euros would be needed to keep the best players composer Ludwig van Beethoven in the city of birth.

Also Iisalo’s continuation is at stake. The 40-year-old coaching guru’s contract expires in the summer, and there are certainly plenty of takers.

German media by the great and mighty Bayern Munich is also interested in Iisalo.

In Champions League matches, Bonn has shown its brilliant team play in Spain, France, Italy, Turkey, Greece and Lithuania, so the Finn’s pedantic coaching style is also known outside of Germany.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Iisalo were to coach next season in a club that plays at a tougher level than the Champions League. In basketball, it means the Euroleague, which is an elite league established by the continent’s major clubs.

Bonn’s season doesn’t end with Malaga’s party buzz, because on Wednesday it starts the Bundesliga playoffs, where they will face Chemnitz in the first round.

The German championship fascinates the players of the former capital and especially the club management. Bonn has made it to the final five times, but has never won the national championship. Now is an excellent opportunity for that.

See also Telecommunications | The Finns' dream of an Arctic data cable lives on, even though Russia's direction expired Tuomas Iisalo came alive in the Bundesliga match against ALBA Berlin in Bonn on April 25.

How Is the success created by Iisalo visible in Finland? The general public hardly knows him, and sports reporters don’t really follow European basketball leagues.

Ice hockey is playing in Härmä, but in the world basketball is a significantly bigger and more followed sport.

The appreciation of coaches is measured at the end of the year, when journalists vote for the coach of the year. Last year, Iisalo was among the five candidates and finished fourth in the voting.

He became number one Jukka Jalonen, who led the Lions to an Olympic victory and a world championship. This year, Jalonen will fall from his pedestal, even if Finland celebrates the world championship in Tampere.

Tuomas Iisalo’s international record is so strong and historic that even the javelin world championship does not prevent him from being selected as coach of the year.

