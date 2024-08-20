Comment | Even Sweden’s way would not have saved Finland from the destruction of interest rates

Comment|The Swedish central bank lowered its key interest rate again on Tuesday. Does Sweden benefit from its own monetary policy, asks Merja Saarinen, financial editor of HS.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Swedish central bank follows the ECB and the Fed in its interest rate movements. Faster interest rate cuts would weaken the currency and accelerate import inflation. The central banks of a small country have to follow the monetary policy movements of larger central banks.

in Finland it has long been known that the European Central Bank’s monetary policy has been too tight for Finland and interest rates too high for some time.

Even economic experts have recognized it.

Some of them have said directly or at least in private that if Finland were not a member of the monetary union, interest bills would have already started in Finland some time ago.

Would this really have happened?

To find out, it is worth looking at how the Swedish central bank has operated. Sweden, which is outside the euro area, can decide its policy rate independently according to what is best for the Swedish economy.

Finland’s pace is determined by the ECB and the common monetary policy of the euro area. The ECB makes its interest rate decision based on how things develop on average in the euro area.

However, Finland’s development has not been average. In Finland, the fight against inflation was won a long time ago, and the threat is more deflation, i.e. falling prices, unlike in other countries.

In Finland, high interest rates have also caused more damage to the economy than in other euro countries. The reason for this is the great popularity of variable reference rates. In many other countries, for example, in mortgages, longer reference rates are preferred, so the rise in interest rates is not felt as drastically.

So it’s no wonder that some Finns may have longed for their own independent monetary policy.

Would things be better in Finland if Finland had its own monetary policy like Sweden?

Although Sweden’s economy does not have an emergency compared to Finland, high interest rates have been suffered there as well and interest rate cuts have been expected. Of course, not quite as feverishly as in Finland.

In Sweden, however, it is hoped that the drop in interest rates will accelerate economic growth. Interest bills would also be a relief for mortgage debtors, because even in Sweden, variable interest rates are popular as reference interest rates for mortgages. However, there it is usually a question of slightly longer reference rates than Finland’s 12-month or three-month Euribor.

How Has the central bank of Sweden, the Riksbank, lowered the key interest rate rapidly?

The answer may surprise you. Although Sweden has had a free hand to lower the interest rate, in practice it has not progressed much faster than the European Central Bank.

And it probably won’t be able to lower interest rates faster than the ECB in the future.

In general, the Riksbank’s key interest rate has followed the ECB and the US central bank Fed quite closely for years.

The Riksbank made its first interest rate cut in May, dropping its key interest rate from 4.0 percent to 3.75 percent. The ECB lowered its key interest rate by exactly the same amount a month later, in June. At the time, the ECB also lowered its key policy rate, i.e. the deposit rate, to 3.75 percent.

On Tuesday, the Riksbank lowered interest rates again. As expected, it lowered the policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 3.50 percent. At the same time, the central bank stated that interest rates can be lowered two or three more times this year, if the inflation outlook remains as it is now.

Expectations about the number of interest rate cuts by the Fed have also increased in recent weeks.

Three interest rate cuts would be faster than expected, as Handelsbanken, for example, predicted before the decision that the Riksbank would make two more interest rate cuts this year. After that, the key interest rate would be 3.00 percent at the end of this year and 2.25 percent at the end of next year, and it would then remain there at the end of 2026 as well.

The ECB’s Handelsbanken expects to lower its key interest rate to 3.50 percent in September and then at least once more this year, so that the key interest rate would be 3.25 percent at the end of this year. At the end of next year, it would be 2.25 percent and at the end of 2026, it would be 2.0 percent.

“ If someone is wondering how much better Finland’s situation could be outside of the monetary union, then the hopes are necessarily unfounded.

What should you think about this? Are Sweden’s hands tied despite having its own central bank and its own monetary policy?

Yes, in practice, Sweden should not follow its own paths.

When making interest rate decisions, Sweden also has to take into account the effects of interest rate decisions on its own currency, the krona. This is what Handelsbanken’s chief economist in Finland reminds us Timo Hirvonen.

The development of the crown is closely monitored in Sweden. Sweden has suffered from a weak krone for several years.

If Sweden had lowered its key interest rate this year clearly more than the ECB or the Fed, the Swedish krona would have weakened even more.

Sweden cannot afford that.

Although a weak currency gives a boost to exports, it also has unpleasant effects. The weakening of the currency also means an increase in the prices of imported goods, i.e. import inflation accelerates.

If rapid interest rate cuts weaken the currency and accelerate import inflation, the Riksbank would have to stop interest rate cuts for a short time, Hirvonen reminds.

This is why the Riksbank beats the ECB and the Fed in its interest rate moves.

“The central banks of a small country have to follow the movements of the monetary policy and key interest rates of the larger central banks,” Hirvonen emphasizes.

In addition, they have to worry about the possible instability of the currency.

That is, if someone is thinking about how much better Finland’s situation could be outside the monetary union, then the hopes are not necessarily grounded.

According to Hirvonen, interest rates would hardly have fallen much faster in Finland. Finland’s interest rate policy would have followed the ECB and the Fed.

In other words, the housing trade and the construction industry would most likely have suffered just as badly outside the monetary union as they did now.

An additional problem in Finland would still be a fluctuating and most likely weak currency. Taking into account the growth outlook of the Finnish economy, the markka could not be very strong, according to Hirvonen.

In other words, Sweden should not be envied at least because of its independent monetary policy. Of course, there are plenty of other reasons for envy in the Swedish economy.