As long as the EU continues to buy fossil fuels from Russia, it will really help Moscow’s war effort, writes Petja Pelli, HS’s correspondent for nature loss.

European countries, including Finland, are sending arms, money and aid to Ukraine. The desire to help is huge and the collection results are breaking records.

At the same time, almost all economic cooperation with Russia, which is continuing a bloody war of aggression, has ended.

I guess this has to mean that, even in euro terms, the EU has helped Kiev more than Moscow during the war?

Cold numbers don’t necessarily speak for it.

The most important link of the EU has not been severed during the war: imports of oil, coal and gas from Russia have continued. The European Parliament has called for a ban on them too, but it has not been implemented. The import ban has so far been opposed, at least by Germany, whose industry and home heating are heavily dependent on Russian gas.

In Finland, for example, Neste has continued to buy Russian oil, citing contracts until the end of the year.

But what does this mean in practice? This means that, as Russia continues to bomb Ukrainian civilian targets, Europe may well be funding more of Moscow than of Kiev.

Such is the scale of the figures.

European Beyond Coal campaign organization according to the web page counter At the time of writing, more than € 23 billion worth of Russian fossil energy had been bought into the EU, and the figure is rising.

You can set as a reference that The EU announced at the Versailles summit in March that it would increase Half a billion to EUR 1 billion in military aid to Ukraine through the EU Peace Facility. That is certainly not the whole truth about the aid that European countries are giving to Ukraine. There are country-specific aid packages and arms exports, the details of which are not always opened. On top of that, there will also be donations from private individuals.

However, their monetary scale hardly exceeds, at least, energy purchases from Russia.

March Day 3 researcher at the prestigious incubator Bruegel Simone Tagliapietra for example, told Twitter that on that Thursday alone, Europe bought € 600 million in gas and € 350 million in oil from Russia. In total, therefore, with almost the same billion euros to which EU military aid was raised at the Heads of State meeting. Prices were high.

As Russia has now increasingly turned into a war economy, much of that money is being spent on making ammunition and weapons ending up in Ukraine and softening the effects of sanctions imposed by the West.

The war in Ukraine has strongly raised in Europe the desire to accelerate the green transition and break the energy gap with Russia as quickly as practicable. However, from the point of view of the Ukrainians living in the midst of the bombings, Europe is “long as possible” for a long time.