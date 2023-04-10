Comment | Estonia became a proud Eastern European

The countries located in Eastern Europe started to support Ukraine faster than the countries of Western Europe and were not blue-eyed towards Russia, writes HS assistant Kaja Kunnas.

Estonia tried decades away from the label of Eastern Europe, but during Ukraine’s persistent defense struggle, Eastern Europe has turned into a respectable reference group.

The changes are explained by headlines that were not seen before:

“Eastern Europe must lead the way in the EU.” (Postman 11.3.2022)

“There is no shame in being Eastern European.” (Postman 7/7/2022)

“Estonia protested together with other Eastern European states [Ranskan presidentti Emmanuel] Macron’s against what they say.” (ERR 13.12.2022)

Estonia’s reference group is now the other Baltic countries and Poland, with whom it makes statements at regular intervals. They call for tougher sanctions against Russia, stronger military support for Ukraine and remind us that only Ukraine’s victory guarantees peace in Europe.

Change is large, because at times Estonia even avoided identifying with the Baltics.

The Baltics, as a part of Eastern Europe, meant something poor and backward, and it was not suitable as a reference group for forward-looking e-Eesti. The stamp remained like this for a long time even after the Baltic countries had joined the EU and NATO in the spring of 19 years ago.

The most desirable reference group in the 2000–2010s would have been the Nordic countries. Estonia knocked in vain at the door of the Nordic Council, and the Nordic romance faded.

Now Eastern Europe has experienced an increase in value during the year.

in Eastern Europe the countries located started to support Ukraine faster than the countries of Western Europe and were not blue-eyed towards Russia.

Anti-tank missiles provided by Estonia were already in place in Ukraine when the Russian offensive began. Poland and the Czech Republic had given their Soviet-made main battle tanks to Ukraine before Western European countries even started talking about exporting Western-made tanks.

Already in 2008, at the NATO summit in Bucharest, Estonia wanted a program for Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova to join NATO. The idea was that this would have curbed Russia’s desire for military conflict.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said last year that Estonia should have been listened to. It was a much needed recognition. Many Western European leaders acknowledged that they should have listened to the Baltic countries and Poland.

This year, as well as the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas that Estonia’s ambassador to Finland Sven Sakkov have spoken in different contexts that they don’t want to hear the same thing again ten years from now. The concern is that Western European countries, such as Germany and France, now say that they should have listened, but at the same time imagine that they can return to the old relations with Russia.

While Eastern Europe has experienced a restoration of glory, the glamor of Western Europe has dimmed a bit. It is no longer viewed from the bottom up.

Bulgarian social scientist Ivan Krastev has analyzed that Europe began to divide into imitators and imitators after the collapse of the Iron Curtain in the 1980s. Freed from totalitarianism, Eastern Europe naturally played the role of imitator, Western Europe the imitated.

Now Western Europe is the one to whom you have to show a model. Estonia invests more than one percent of its gross domestic product in military support for Ukraine because it wants to “show leadership” the Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkurin I said.

In the speeches, Western Europe has turned into something that needs to be advised and monitored so that it does not repeat its old mistakes in relation to Russia.

Security policy experts remind in interviews how Estonia has to convince its allies that even a partial Russian victory is more dangerous than a loss.

In Estonia nowadays you often hear a sentence that starts like this: “Western Europeans don’t understand.”

They do not understand, for example, that the Baltic countries and Poland perceive Russia as a threat to their existence.

Even in more everyday contexts, Western Europe may pop up in a negative light these days.

A friend of mine who lived in three capitals of a central Western European country recently told me that in Western Europe, children are not allowed to move around alone, even on their way to school. We both appreciated the fact that in Tallinn, children move freely, just like in Helsinki.

My Estonian friend doubted that children in general become independent in Western Europe later and children are not forbidden to move alone just because of the insecurity of the school road. We couldn’t think of any Eastern European city where a similar rule prevailed.