Comment | Espoo’s leadership race is in a tickling situation – Minister Mykkänen has a lot at stake

Comment|If the city council votes for its future mayor with a closed ballot, surprises are quite possible, writes Valtteri Parikka, head of the Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen team.

Kai Mykkänen is one of the finalists in the Espoo city manager competition. When he signed up for the race, many thought that the place was sealed for him.

Valtteri Parikka HS

17:13

Espoo people has a positive problem on his hands.

The city is currently looking for a new mayor, and there are several suitable options on the table. None of the candidates has risen to a clear top spot, it was revealed to the councilors during the call round of HS.