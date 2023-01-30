Comment | Erdoğan’s game now requires strong nerves in Finland and Sweden

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hinted at the separation of Finland and Sweden in NATO ratification. Needlessly far-reaching conclusions should not be drawn from the statement. It is clear that the situation is embarrassing for politicians in both Finland and Sweden, writes HS’s NATO correspondent Elina Kervinen.

We we are still sticking to our line.

This was on Monday message president From Sauli Niinistö after the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan again confused the NATO discussion on Sunday.

Erdoğan implied that Turkey could do exactly what Finland and Sweden had feared: separate the countries’ NATO applications and accept only Finland.

According to the Anadolu news agency, Erdoğan said that Turkey can “give a different message from Finland if necessary.”

“Sweden will be shocked when we communicate differently from Finland. But Finland should not make the same mistake,” Erdoğan continued.

What significance does the statement made now have on Finland’s NATO journey?

It’s okay, that the comments were a new level in Erdoğan’s rhetoric, albeit a continuation of Sweden’s uproar in recent weeks. Erdoğan has reportedly not commented on the separation of Finland’s and Sweden’s applications so directly in public.

It is also clear that Turkey’s message was not yet that Turkey would immediately promote the ratification of Finland’s membership as well. Therefore, it is hardly worth drawing overly far-reaching conclusions about the meaning of the statement.

“Now it’s not worth starting from those comments that have clear ‘possibly’ words and conditioning,” Ninistö told HS on Monday.

He also said that Finland immediately contacted Turkey, both the president’s office and the foreign minister Pekka Haaviston (green) through.

“ The danger of ending up as a pawn in Turkey’s wider games should now be obvious.

Erdoğan’s one can naturally only guess the real intentions from the outside.

We cannot rule out the possibility that Erdoğan means what he says, and Turkey would consider ratifying Finland’s membership separately from Sweden’s.

Before any concrete information about this is obtained, it should be possible to interpret the comments mainly as defiant rhetoric and a game in which Finland and Sweden are useful pawns.

The countries’ NATO membership was not a very prominent issue in Turkey’s public debate for a long time.

The recent protests – especially Burning the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm – have now apparently aroused a relatively large anti-Sweden grudge. Citizens may therefore be more aware of the whole issue than before.

Visibly exploiting this situation can now be convenient for Erdoğan, who is preparing for difficult elections, and a trigger for statements.

By using harsh language against Sweden and lashing out at exactly what “Sweden will be upset about”, you would hardly suffer in domestic politics at least.

It is also possible that Erdoğan will test reactions in other NATO countries as well, because the ratifications are not just about Finland and Sweden, but about a wider international political pattern.

President Niinistö characterized last week The NATO situation is roughly the way that you have to keep your eye on the ball. And that at the same time you have to make sure that you don’t end up as a game tool.

The danger of ending up as a pawn in Turkey’s wider games is probably obvious now.

If Turkey really decided to move forward only with Finland, Finland would find itself in an unpleasant gap, where politicians would have to make difficult decisions about how Finland would react and what would ultimately be best for Finland.

For example, the joint defense planning of the region in the new NATO context has been seen as an advantage of the joint accession of Sweden and Finland. Concretely, it is, for example, the fact that many important maintenance and transport routes to Finland pass through Sweden.

NATO is updating its defense plans for the period after the Russian attack. The joining of Finland and Sweden at different rates would affect how these plans can be made.

In Finland and Sweden, there are naturally no rumors about plans B, although all the possibilities are probably in the discussions.

It is clear that the situation now requires strong nerves and is embarrassing for politicians in both Finland and Sweden.

