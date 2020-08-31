Comment Empty auditoriums are the smallest of the worries of the US Open, the winners will still be remembered

Of the year The 2020 Tennis US Open is remembered for the coronavirus. Few remember the players who dropped out years later, only the names of the winners remain strong in the history of the sport.

Swedish tennis legend Mats Wilander said in an interview with HS that this is the beginning of a new one. He may well be right.

Heikki Miettinen

The tournament is memorable in many ways. It is a Finnish star To Emil Ruusuvuori the first grand slam tournament in the main series.

Often the parents, friends and acquaintances of young players follow the historical game in the gallery, but now the stands are deserted.

Before the breakthrough, every professional player has competed most of their matches in front of very small or non-existent audiences. The absence of spectators in the tournament is the least of the worries.

The mere fact that he is playing the first grand slam tournament of his career is enough to lift the mood for Rose Mountain. It is also significant that the place in the main series would have come without the outages caused by the coronavirus.

The excerpts at the Masters played in New York seemed to be so close to a breakthrough on Rose Mountain that the games may well go beyond the opening matches.

At least it would be fun for Ruusuvuori to face his training opponent in the second round Casper Ruudin. The Norwegian is ranked 30th and is still a favorite so far.