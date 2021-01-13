Comment Embarrassing images of Minsk outrageous – Alexander Lukashenko showed how he used sports to polish his own shield

René Fasel, President of the International Hockey Federation, has caused a great deal of frost to the sport by understanding Alexander Lukashenko, but now it may have come to an end, writes Tero Hakola, a news producer for HS Sports.

Belarus images of the capital spread to the world on Monday, outrageing sportsmen and non-sportsmen.

Chairman of the International Hockey Federation IIHF René Fasel met in Minsk with the authoritarian leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko the theme for next spring’s World Cup.

For Lukashenko, the opportunity was very important, as the dictator of Belarus has recently been almost completely rejected by the international community.

This is due to the blatant repression and human rights violations by the Lukashenko regime against its own citizens, which intensified further after last autumn’s presidential election.

So Lukashenko seized the opportunity and took all the joy out when Fasel, who had so far defended the race host in Belarus, arrived as his guest.

The video and pictures show how Fasel offers his hand to the dictator at the beginning of the meeting, but this one captures him with a mouth wide smile to bear, and the Swiss doesn’t object either: We’re friends!

IIHF awarded the 2021 World Cup to Belarus and Latvia four years ago, but recently almost no one has wanted the spring puck to culminate in the World Cup final in Minsk.

Latvia stated that it would not hold any competitions with Belarus. He is also the chairman of the Finnish Hockey Association Harri Nummela has stated that the Games cannot and should not be played in Belarus, but that a replacement host is needed.

Faselin the trip to Minsk was part of the IIHF process of trying to determine Belarus’s eligibility for the race. Fasel made strict demands on Lukashenko for wholesale, with which Belarus would still be allowed to host the race.

But like the vice president of the IIHF Kalervo Kummola stated In an interview with Ilta-Sanomat, Lukashenko “of course, under our influence, will not start releasing any political prisoners”.

When even their own conditions are not met, it should be clear in every way that the IIHF will refuse to host the race in Belarus at its end-January meeting and look for a replacement.

Wholly another thing is that Fasel and the IIHF have caused a huge frenzy for the sport by understanding Lukashenko.

Sports decision-makers meet with the monarchs on a regular basis, but the luscious images of Minsk were exceptionally embarrassing in this comparison as well. And Lukashenko’s arguments for the host race in Belarus were no more convincing.

“René-dear, you are an experienced person and you understand best that everything is in the best order in Belarus. For example, no one has rushed to the administration buildings, ” Lukashenko said comparatively their country to the United States.

Fasel’s standard statements have included that sport and politics need to be kept separate, but perceptions may be changing.

In an interview with a Swiss newspaper Fasel admitted that he played with fire in Minsk and burned a bit. Looking at the pictures, he may also have realized that for Lukashenko, sports are sheer politics and polishing his own shield.