Comment Eliminating the inflammation of the Helsinki housing market may be impossible, and it seems to open up a place for Jussi Halla-aho

Whatever one thinks from Halla-aho’s point of view, there is something to be learned from the entire political field, writes Lari Malmberg, HS’s city editorial manager.

When rent and bills get paid, there is little money left in the hand. That’s what the nurse said Riina Nevalainen In an interview with HS in February.

Supplier Veera Paananen wrote in an article about the inflamed limb of a prosperous Helsinki: the city is home to a significant number of working people whose money does not want to live on because the cost of housing takes up so much of their income.

Research Manager, Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Timo Kauppinen states in the story that this number of interveners is exceptionally large in Helsinki. Due to the city’s boiling housing market, it is estimated that there are more of them in Helsinki than in the rest of the country, with more than half of their income going to housing costs.

Helsinki the city has set a reasonable limit on the cost of housing. It is defined as 40 percent of the city’s income. As the cost of housing in Helsinki rises, the border breaks with many bangs.

Among the interveners are many public sector workers: nurses, community nurses and early childhood educators, but also rescuers and police officers, for example. The situation is often the most difficult for single people, and especially for single parents. For young people, job insecurity is exacerbating the situation.

Intervention periods are a large number of people who, due to their income, do not qualify for the support scheme or subsidized housing, but who, due to too low an income, are not granted the loan needed to buy a home.

The latter is a broader problem of social equality. It is a different matter to pay a few hundred euros in retirement for a debt-free apartment than, for example, 850 euros in rent.

Many of the interveners are considering moving away, even if Helsinki is a beloved city and a job can be found here. One of the toughest battles in the June municipal elections is the voices of Helsinkiers, who are struggling with their and other housing costs.

Helsinki the problem is extremely troublesome. The easiest way to lower the price of housing would be to make the city so intrusive that the demand for housing would fall.

Mightily in the mayoral exam Coalition mayoral candidate Juhana Vartiainen indeed, he was the first to state that, in the name of honesty, one thing must be admitted: “Living in successful cities is always too expensive”.

It’s an indisputable fact but hardly comforting with the cost of the painful.

The difficulty with the housing policy debate is that there does not seem to be an easy individual solution. That is why the answers of Helsinki’s mayoral candidates to the question seem to be circling with history.

In the Coalition Party and the Greens reiterate in particular the increase in supply – that is, construction. And the more the parties move to the left, the more strongly the speeches emphasize the increase in the number of subsidized housing, that is, for example, rental housing in the city.

It is not a question of whether the solutions offered could not be the best possible.

The problem for the parties is that up to a certain point the attempt seems doomed to fail. Helsinki has been building at a record pace in recent years, but the cost of housing is only continuing to rise. Without strong construction, prices would probably be even significantly higher. In the eyes of the voter, the speeches of politicians still easily begin to sound like an empty mantra.

In the meantime, a candidate for mayor from basic Finns seems to be trying in this election Jussi Halla-aho. In the election exams, Halla-aho has drawn his attention to the number of interveners. The culprit for him in the problems of the housing market is the traditional one: immigration.

As a solution, Halla-aho proposes that Helsinki prioritize people who have a job but low income in their housing production. The proposal sounds harsh to the disadvantaged in society, and Halla-aho would seem to be taking a risk in doing so. After all, Basic Finns enjoyed great popularity among the unemployed.

But perhaps it is a tactic to start conquest, trusting that the home will be safe anyway.

Olipa From Halla-aho’s point of view, whatever one thinks, there is something to be learned about it throughout the political field.

The housing policy debate is emphasized at the upper level. Although the problems of urban dwellers are of very different levels, they are often dealt with as a whole.

More facts would be needed as a basis for discussion. For example, there does not seem to be any decent, up-to-date statistical information on the proportion of people living in Helsinki who exceed 40 per cent of their income. Not to mention in which groups the emergency is greatest.

The debate on a fair housing policy would be facilitated if it were used with much more precise definitions.