Comment Does one feature leave Iivo Niskanen’s lower nail on the soft World Cup tracks?

“If fifty perts would have been skied today, it would have been nice. ”

Thus Iivo Niskanen a month ago in Lahti after freezing eighth in the World Cup combined competition.

That statement aptly sums up the possibilities of Finnish skiers to achieve a nice time in the form of medals at the World Championships in Oberstdorf.

In the name of realism, Niskanen is Finland’s only medalist in personal skiing competitions.

Although Niskanen is likely to reach the top ten in the 30km combined race and the 15km (v) interim start, the real chances of success on the closing day are in the 50km (p) combined start, the same distance on which he won Olympic gold.

It became exactly three years yesterday.

In three in previous value competitions, Niskanen met expectations by winning World Cup gold (2017), Olympic gold (2018) and World Championship bronze (2019) despite ski problems. It was Finland’s only medal in those competitions.

Those top performances were always preceded by at least one podium finish in the World Cup that served as a fitness meter and boosted self-confidence.

This season has not become such. Niskan has only five mc starts for normal trips, and the best place is Fifth.

However, Niskanen has shown that he knows and masters his coach Olli Ohtonen with the preparation for the main competition of the season.

Of these When the World Championships start, Niskanen must be careful not to shake his head in the sun, which he shaved bald before embarking on a race trip.

The heat wave in the Alps is something that no one can influence. It can be assumed that in those conditions, Niskanen’s ski equipment includes outbound games that do not need to be handled by any opponent.

However, there is another variable, literally, that may cause Niskanen to fall under the nail in the face of many of his tough opponents.

The World Cup tracks have already turned into soft and wet moss, soho, muse – whatever. The much talked about salting is like artificial respiration, and there is no relief even from the night frosts that don’t show up in the weather forecasts, at least in the early days of the Games.

Niskanen is one of the largest skiers among the best skiers on normal trips. It may happen that he plows on a soft track deeper than his lighter rivals.

It first suffers from skiing technology and, as a result, the economics of skiing. In other words, going is more abrasive than on a harder surface and the body is more stressed.

So a soft trail can be a poison for Niskanen. It could just as well be one of Russia’s worst opponents, Russia Alexander Bolshunov, which is also a relatively large skier.

Instead Finland’s second medal hope, Ilkka Herola, the soft trail hardly causes it more of a headache than his opponents. Niskasen neighbor and training buddy is a lightweight athlete for whom uncertain variables are related to hill jumping.

The setup is clear: if Herola succeeds on the hill, he will be one of the toughest skiers combined with strong strengths to achieve the medal.

In addition to Niskanen and Herola, medal wishes are directed at the men’s message team, which is basically struggling for the bronze medal with France.

However, this presupposes, inter alia, that Niskanen, Perttu Hyvärinen, Ristomatti Hakola and Joni Mäki as well as their skis are in full swing and anchor Mäki is able to overcome the challenges offered by the toughest track of the race.