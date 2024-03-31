Comment | Does a smile freeze in Lahti? Ville Peltonen has made a radical solution

HIFK, piloted by Ville Peltonen, has changed the plans in a merciless pressure cooker, writes hockey journalist Sami Hoffrén.

Of miracles time is not necessarily over.

In the light of history, a 0–3 gap in the SM league playoff series is like the beginning of the end. As dedicated fans of league hockey know, only one team has been able to come back from three losses to win a series.

This “miracle” happened 12 years ago, when KalPa melted down in the quarter-finals in handling the hound-like Blues. The Blues are still the only league team that has been able to rise from a desperate situation to win a series of matches.

This spring, you can hit the ground running for the second time.

Helsinki IFK was already walking the plank of shame on Tuesday evening, when the marathon-like fourth match stretched into the third overtime at the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink. The Pelicans, who were relaxed and fresh in the flying weather, were a goal away from the semi-final spot.

Now, four days later, the situation has turned upside down, when HIFK, bursting with experience, has tenaciously and humbly clawed its way back into the match series.

In Saturday's sixth game on home ice, HIFK took their third consecutive victory and forced a decision to the seventh game in Lahti.

Jori Lehterä decided a 2–1 win for HIFK in the first overtime of the sixth quarter-final match on Saturday.

At the same time, the smile is congealing in Lahti as well. Pelicans, who rolled their offensive game impressively, made HIFK look like a rigid and error-prone team at times, but as the match series progressed, HIFK also disarmed Pelicans.

In the merciless pressure cooker, HIFK's coaching has radically changed its match plan based on the eye test.

HIFK hasn't been able to properly respond to the Pelicans' tempo puck and change-of-direction game, so Ville Peltonen the troops have made a brutal calculation by closing the hatches. The passive and disciplined style of play has worked well.

Of course, the scorched earth tactic requires world-class goalkeeping. This is exactly what has been able to offer in the middle of the series thrown between the posts Niko Hovinenwho has conceded only two goals in the last three matches.

The 36-year-old hurler, an experienced and sure-footed tackler, has been HIFK's most valuable player in all the winning games. On top of this, HIFK has received power at the right moments and from a wide enough front – most recently on Saturday.

Pelicans head coach Tommi Niemelä calculated on Saturday that the scoring opportunities had previously gone narrowly to the Pelicans 83–80.

The Pelicans, led by Tommi Niemelä, are currently struggling with ineffectiveness.

The match series between Pelicans and HIFK on the most even field has been a tight battle as a whole, but Pelicans has been ahead. The fact that HIFK has had to change its playing style in the direction of the underdog in the middle of the match series also speaks for itself.

Another question entirely is how the mental dynamics have changed.

After three wins, HIFK surely smells blood. It has between the posts the hottest goalkeeper in the series at the moment, and a more dangerous superiority. Jori Lehterän with Saturday's winning goal, HIFK has scored a superior result with an efficiency of 18.8 percent. The superiority of the Pelicans (1/16) is completely blocked.

On Saturday it seemed for a while that there might even be a historic night on Tuesday, when Jukurit was also close to clawing their way out of a desperate 0-3 series situation to draw against Kärppi.

Olli Jokinen piloted by Jukurit once again put everyone on the line in their sold-out home hall and was close to winning the sixth match. In the end, the sharp-pointed Kärpät was released from his torment by the triple chain pier Julius Hermonen right at the beginning of the overtime, and Kärpät advanced to the semi-finals with a 4–2 win.

This spring has thoroughly been called the playoff spring of all time. The quarter-final stage has not disappointed expectations.

The preliminaries were exceptionally delicious, because no team started as a huge favorite in the hunt for the championship – like, for example, Tappara in the last two springs.

There were small question marks for each team.

The top two in the regular season, Tappara and Ilves, were of course the biggest favorites, but the group of favorites was already unusually wide beforehand. Pelicans and Kärpät could easily be included in the same category. After that, HIFK and KalPa.

Now, during the summer vacation, the champion favorite Ilves is already there, while KalPa, who became the sensation of the spring, eventually made their way to the semi-finals in dominating style as the first team.

A fantastic spring is underway, full of quality, drama, surprises and twists.