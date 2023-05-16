Comment | Does a Finn pull his jaws when a politician tells him to?

Politicians and civil servants must try to find ways to permanently change the lifestyle of a comfortable nation to a healthier one, writes Tero Hakola, news producer of HS’s sports department

The coalition Petteri Orpon led by the quartet are tuning up the new government and encouraging Finns to get in shape, but the party bosses’ own actions are still not convincing.

Orphan, Riikka Purra (ps), Sari Essayah (kd) and Anna-Maja Henriksson (rkp) held a 3.5 kilometer long walking meeting on Friday and kthen revised their preliminary plans to defuse the Finnish exercise bomb.

Of course, everyone was worried about the deteriorating state of the nation and for good reason, because it is already threatening the foundations of the welfare state, the ability of Finns to work and pay taxes.

Setting an example, i.e. walking in the fields of Katajanokka, remained for the time being the only concrete action of the foursome to move the Finns.

Over here until now, we mostly heard platitudes from politicians. Anna-Maja Henriksson stated that going for a walk costs nothing.

Orpo mentioned the importance of sports clubs and was concerned about the municipalities’ ability to maintain sports facilities, but did not take a more concrete position on the issues.

On Saturday, Orpo specified that the foursome wanted to communicate the importance of solving the problem of immobility with the walking adventure and that the matter will be looked at cross-administratively in all groups.

Concrete thoughts should come soon. In government negotiations, they are regulated at least by a member of parliament Ritva Elomaa (ps) in the group, which includes, among other things, an ex-triathlonist Pauli Kiuru (cook).

Although walking and climbing trees is free, getting Finns to exercise also requires money and especially a broad recognition of the importance of exercise and sports.

The society reaches the entire age group of children in early childhood education and school. There should be more exercise there than at present, already on an hourly basis. It costs.

Sports clubs also need support, such as affordable places to practice and money for, for example, hiring instructors and coaches.

Sports facilities and other infrastructure must be in such condition that movement is comfortable and attractive.

In addition to halls, fields and other sports venues, the simplest thing can be, for example, proper bike racks, to which the bike can be securely locked in the city.

Taking care of infrastructure is easy even for an indebted state, if there is enough will. The amounts are not huge.

Fairness it must be said in the names that the task of the future government will not be easy.

Politicians and civil servants have to come up with ways to permanently change the lifestyle of a comfortable nation to a healthier one.

Food and drinks taste good to Finns on average, rubber feet take you conveniently from one place to another, and leisurely leisure time is attractive.

And as everyone knows, a posture movement is rarely born at the behest of an outsider. It requires your own attention and awareness.

A carrot can sometimes work, a carrot less often. Does a Finn pull his jaws when a politician tells him to?

However, a change of attitude is needed. It is the most important thing, because children learn from their parents and the attitude towards the bush is also inherited.

If the parents are lounging on the sofa, the children are unlikely to rush out to play.

It may not matter what the school and early childhood education do to increase physical activity, if its importance is downplayed at home.

