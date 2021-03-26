Comment Do we receive any information about our accidentally opened emails?

The intelligence laws gave the authorities deeper rights than before to interfere with citizens’ fundamental rights, such as the protection of communications, but practically nothing has been told about the results of the intelligence laws, writes Helsingin Sanomat’s policy reporter Tuomo Pietiläinen in his comment.

Finnish Security Intelligence Service and military intelligence have been screened for cross-border communications for almost two years. The threshold for telecommunications intelligence is high and controls appear to be effective, but damage to the opening of emails can occur.

While the life of an ordinary citizen does not pose a threat to national security in any way, his or her confidential message may inadvertently fall into the wounds of scouts. Parliament wanted clarity on the size of such damage so that the regulation would prescribe investigators to keep minutes for the supervisor accidentally captured and opened messages and the grounds for their destruction.

These damages have given rise to statistical information provided by the Security Police and Military Intelligence through the Ministries to the Intelligence Supervisor, the Parliamentary Intelligence Control Committee and the Parliamentary Ombudsman. Chairman of the Committee Mika Kari (sd) could not say in the summer of 2019, the accuracy with which this statistical information is passed on to the public.

It turned out last Tuesdaythat at least the protection police (Supo) do not provide such information to citizens. Supo’s yearbook for 2020 praises intelligence laws as good and necessary, but says extremely little about their use and effectiveness.

If the results are not reported, it will be impossible to assess whether it has been necessary to interfere with fundamental human rights.

Chief of Security Police Antti Pelttari did not answer separately at Tuesday’s press conference when asked whether and in what quantities citizens’ messages were opened accidentally. No other statistics were disclosed.

Pelttari appealed to the intelligence commissioner’s report that Supo had complied with the law.

Statistics were recorded Parliamentary committee reports in the past as a counterbalance to the fact that citizens are not personally informed about accidentally opened messages, for example in cases of violation of the journalist’s source protection. With the help of statistics and other more detailed information, there could be a societal debate on the effectiveness and efficiency of intelligence laws.

The Chancellor of Justice, among others, has drawn attention to the need for social debate Tuomas Pöysti In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat in January. At the same time, the Chancellor of Justice drew attention for the second time to Supo’s exceptionally wide-ranging powers and dual role as an intelligence service and police force.

Civil intelligence service Supo and military intelligence gained virtually all the intelligence powers they wanted in Finland and abroad when Parliament passed laws two years ago. It now seems that citizens who have compromised their fundamental rights are lacking enough information about the need for laws.

Since the publication of Supo’s annual report, the hope for greater transparency is on the shoulders of military intelligence. The Military Intelligence will publish the first public annual review of its history in May.