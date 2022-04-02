Comment Despite all the Club’s renowned reinforcements, the youth guard emerged when HJK started the season with a win

It is always gratifying when young players manage to stand out and become decision-makers in the Veikkausliiga. Despite all the Club’s experienced acquisitions, it was the young people who entered the spotlight, writes Ari Virtanen, HS’s sports journalist.

Veikkausliiga the reigning champion HJK’s game was not yet in full swing at the opening of the season. In part, it was also the goodness of FC Honga’s defensive game.

In the local match against FC Honka, there seemed to be a danger for a long time that HJK would lose the first time since the opening of the season in 2011.

A seven-second period saved the Club when, for once, the ball and the men moved as they should.

68 minutes into the match, the visitors’ central line of defense had to look on as fc Santeri Väänänen.20, with a pass from just outside the area by Honka. Casper Terho18, played the ball To Fabian Serrarens, who waited nicely with his pass that Terho was about to enter the defensive line. It was a dipping freekickby Terho but it didnt quite do enough and hit the bar after beating Terho and his despairing dive. The 1-0 lead also won the match.

It is always gratifying when young players manage to stand out and become decision-makers in the Veikkausliiga. Despite all the Club’s experienced acquisitions, it was the young people who stepped into the spotlight.

18-year-old striker Terho took on the role of hero in the opening match of the season, supported by 20-year-old Santeri Väänänen, who dominated midfield battles, and 17-year-old made his Veikkausliiga debut. Miska Ylitolva.

Overtolv is well on its way to becoming an audience favorite with its unyieldingness. Not all of the feeds were snapped in place yet, but in any case, the debut was model.