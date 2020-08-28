Comment Demaremen went to Jämsä to promise first aid – It’s politicization, but not unusual

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd), Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) and the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnarin (sd) visit to Jämsä on Friday guaranteed to cause skewing and cynical throws.

The reason for the visit is that UPM announced on Wednesday to close the Kaipola paper mill.

It potentially leading to layoffs of up to 450 people.

From the area a plant with a turnover of EUR 400 million will be lost. It represents a terrible crisis for subcontractors and the service industry in the region.

The skew stems from the fact that all ministers who go on a visit are demarches. The party is known to be concerned about the voices of factory workers. Many duunari have moved into the ranks of basic Finns.

In itself it is no exception for ministers to visit areas hit by an exceptional blow.

Prime minister Jyrki Katainen (Kok) and the Minister of Labor Lauri Ihalainen (sd) visited Salo when Nokia stopped manufacturing mobile phones in Salo in 2012.

When UPM closed the Voikka plant in 2006, at least the Minister of Labor visited the area Tarja Filatov (sd) and the Minister of Economic Affairs Mauri Pekkarinen (middle). Filatov also visited Joensuu when the Perlos plant was closed and 1,100 people were fired in 2007.

When UPM closed its Kajaani plant in 2008, at least Minister of Economic Affairs Pekkarinen and Minister of Labor visited the site very soon. Anni Sinnemäki (green). Pekkarinen also visited Kemijärvi when Stora Enso closed the pulp mill.

Matti Vanhanen During his long term as Prime Minister, (Central) visited almost all the places that experienced severe redundancies, such as Kemijärvi, Turku and Joensuu.

When UPM closed the Rauma plant last year, the city was at least visited by the Prime Minister Antti Rinteen (sd) and the Minister of Labor Timo Harakan (sd).

Or when a series of sexual crimes came to light in Oulu, including the Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (center) visited the city in early 2019.

In the United States, the president immediately receives tremendous criticism if he does not visit the crisis site. In Finland, criticism may also arise only from the fact that the Minister visits a crisis area.

Always when a minister goes somewhere as a minister, it is political, and so it must be. Citizens have voted for parliamentarians who have become ministers to do the work of a politician.

UPM has a fairly good reputation as an assistant to the unemployed, but Jämsä will not survive without state support. Ministers have the most courage to help those in need.

Jämsä left key ministers for crisis management.

What is special is that there is no Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilää (middle). It is known that he was not invited to the scene.

This is a visit by demarches.

HS: n according to reports, UPM was initially surprised when they read in the media that Prime Minister Sanna Marin is visiting the Kaipola plant to meet workers. Nothing was known about the factory visit in the company.

The news was incorrect. Marin is visiting specifically as a guest of the city of Jämsä, but Kaipola’s plant manager and chief shop stewards have also been invited.

Jämsä is the right address, because it is huge problems After the run-down of Kaipola.

Is it is very important that the unemployed and the crisis receive help and ministerial attention.

In the future, it would be even more important for the government to focus all its efforts on the part of industry and other business that still has the potential to be in Finland.

In rescue operations, it is important not only to repair the damage but also to keep no more corpses.