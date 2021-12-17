Home page politics

Merkur politics department head Mike Schier comments on the debate about the compulsory vaccination © Marcus Schlaf

The debate about compulsory vaccination has subsided somewhat. Mike Schier comments that the political decision-makers should not be unhappy about this at the moment.

A little calm has returned to the debate about compulsory vaccination. This may be due to the – thank God – falling incidence values ​​again. In the background, however, there could also be a faint realization of how difficult the practical implementation of such a duty could be. After all, we are already far from being able to completely cover the population within a few weeks, since Germany is in the fourth wave directing all efforts to delayed initial and suddenly necessary booster vaccinations.

A state that wants to oblige its citizens to vaccinate, for its part, makes an obligation. He has to provide the necessary logistics: sufficient vaccine, sufficient medical staff, timely scheduling, but also a practicable control system (or do you want to leave that to retailers and restaurant operators in the long term?). After the experiences of the first two pandemic years, you have to make a big question mark behind each of these points. How is this supposed to be when the validity of vaccinations expires at some point or when mutations (omicrons!) Make adapted vaccines necessary overnight?

If the quarrel about the vaccine deficiency makes one thing clear, it is this: the offer is still not satisfactory, let alone low-threshold. The infrastructure must be further optimized – from ordering the substance to its (complex) delivery and storage to vaccination in as many places as possible. Otherwise the duty will be a huge blow. (mik)