The inherited reputation was the fate of a prestigious French college.

President Emmanuel Macron was serious. Such a bit of a bewilderment could come when it spread in France over the weekend news of the abolition of the ENA School of Management.

Macron made a promise to close the school in the spring of 2019. The promise was a clear concession to the so-called yellow vests, which had confused France with their protests.

Macron had launched the “great national debate” in the winter of 2019, touring around the country and listening to the concerns of the deep lines of the people.

The abolition of ENA was one of Macron’s numerous conclusions. After all, this is a school that many French people have loved to hate.

In the spring of 2019, however, people lived in a completely different world. In France, as elsewhere, there has been more stellar thought in recent times. Citizens would hardly have put Macron against the wall if the promise had not been fulfilled.

Decision is great. More than one abbreviation disappears from France. Like Le Monde on Friday in his editorial stated: “The abbreviation is accompanied by a piece of French history.”

What makes one student so significant?

Power and prestige.

The École Nationale de l’Administration, or National School of Administration, is an elite mangan through which four French presidents and eight prime ministers have passed.

The presidents are Valéry Giscard d’Estaing (in power 1974-1981), Jacques Chirac (1995-2007), François Hollande (2012–2017) and Macron (since 2017).

Macron wants to show strong leadership by being willing to treat his own past with a tough hand.

Mentioned another French leader hovers over the presidents, as if beyond his head.

ENA was founded by a general Charles de Gaulle immediately after World War II in 1945. The school’s explicit mission was to produce top officials for France, as one of the reasons for the humiliating defeat suffered by Nazi Germany was considered to be the inefficiency of the country’s civilian administration.

The driving force behind the ENA project was de Gaulle’s neighbor and later prime minister Michel Debré. Awesome aspirations are reflected in de Gaulle’s view in his war memoirs that the ENA “stepped forward ready to fight for Debré’s ideas”.

The first year courses went under such names as “Fighting France” and “Jean Moulin”. Moulin was a resistance man tortured to death by the Gestapo during the war.

General de Gaulle has a solid position in the French collective consciousness. That’s why you can hear the wings of history’s wings when something he founded is abolished.

From ENA about 6,500 French people have graduated. A couple of thousand students have entered the foreign quota. There have been dozens of Finns among them, typically from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

There have been “enarchies” in leadership positions in post-war France, especially in the public sector but also in business. Le Monde estimates that in the post-war decades, especially in the 1960s, the ENA “provided the state with its best reformers”.

Time just seems to drive past the elite school. ENA was to equal access to top-level management training and thus to French management positions.

It has been quite the opposite. Those who have passed the ENA’s tight sieve have been mostly vesos of affluent Parisian families.

Regional or social equality has not been achieved any more than gender equality: there have always been far fewer female anarchs than men.

Le Monde appreciates the exclusionary nature of the ENA: the school has been one way for the elite to “succeed comfortably with each other”. Le Monde uses the term “endogam,” which in popular terms means inbreeding.

Judgment can be unnecessarily rude. But ENA’s reputation no doubt explains Macron’s solution. He wants to profile himself as a president who, even in the midst of the interest rate crisis, has time to defend the interests of the people.