Comment Danny’s wild card from the exceptionally interesting UMK has been transferred to a new record company Danny, but the place in Eurovision may come off with humorous rap

Danny is aspiring to be Finland’s Eurovision representative for the first time in more than 15 years, and the idea of ​​Danny’s UMK victory is frighteningly attractive, writes Juuso Määttänen.

13.1. 15:21

Not at all nothing can do to it, but by force this sentence makes a grin rise to the mouth game.

Danny aims to represent Finland at Eurovision in 2021.

In this case, the grin is not malicious or mocking, but benevolent amusement. That’s exactly what Eurovision is supposed to be. The right camp spirit and the idea that not everything – even yourself – always has to be taken so horribly seriously.

If such an attitude is properly harnessed in Eurovision, the best result will be a full diamond.

For now It is impossible to say what shape and size a diamond is a music advisor Ilkka “Iso D” Lipsanen intends to serve us his song The day when everyone loves me, as no visa copies have yet been published. The predictions are still, to say the least, promising.

Before New music competition the announcement of participants in Eurovision circles began to be circulated by rumors about future competitors.

It was said that Mökkitie Records would bring one artist to UMK this year as well. Last year Arttu Wiskarin the record company’s representative was Erika Vikman, who stole the UMK show with his song Cicciolina, although in the end he was barely second in the race. For Vikman, travel was much more important than destination. Cicciolina made him a hit artist whose upcoming disco is feverishly expected.

Vikman’s rise came precisely with the attitude that not everything has to be taken completely seriously. I don’t mean that Vikman has beaten the job and fooled around in UMK qualifiers. On the contrary: everything was carefully considered, and Vikman’s new Gimmick-spiritual style was exactly what the Finns had longed for.

A lot was precisely because the Wiskar record company, which focused on cleverly made “junt music”, had found a musician in Vikman who wanted to make music similar to the songwriter Janne Rintalan in his opinion, was missing from Finland.

This year, the day before the announcement of the UMK competitors, Mökkitie Records announced that it has signed a record deal with all of the world’s people with Vikman’s former male friend Danny.

Already at this point it was easy to calculate 1 + 1 and state that this time the sum will be two. I had already heard a couple of days before Mökkitie’s announcement that there was speculation that 78-year-old Danny, who had aspired to become Finland’s Eurovision representative seven times before, would try to join again.

It’s been a while since Danny’s previous Eurovision Song Contest took place in 2004. That’s when Danny & D’voices competed for the song Seven Times Seven. There is not much to tell future generations.

But this year, things may be different. Danny’s UMK song will be released next Monday, which means that it can only be judged then, but the name, which already exudes banality, promises good. Also the description of the song in the bulletin.

“It’s really a matter of life being a gift and no one knows how long it is. But it knows that it will end in time and the song will deal with the subject in a humorous and truthful way. ”

Cottage Records has hopefully not spared Danny’s first track with the new record label any hand-warm slack but something really surprising.

It probably depends a lot on Danny’s sense of humor and the creativity of the songwriting crew, until which the song really carries. In the interview, Danny spoke about the song’s themes, such as being at the end of life, surprisingly solemn and serious. At the same time, he compared himself to the one who represented Britain at the Eurovision Song Contest Engelbert to Humperdinck.

This worries. Humperdinck is by no means the right reference for Danny, and hopefully he knows it himself.

Even after the announcement of Danny’s name, my own imagination had time to move somewhere else. I wrote in 2019 During the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, a text of praise from the visa representative of San Marino Serhatista: A 54-year-old Turkish man whose song Say Na Na Na it made no sense but which became the meme loved by the whole wise people. It winged San Marino for the best Eurovision score in the country’s history.

There was only one problem in the serhat. Based on the performance of the competition, his singing skills could be described as beautiful to say the least. Finding the key was an impossible task.

Danny doesn’t have this problem. Properly formulated, we could have in our hands a Finnish improved version of Serhat instead of a dry Humperdinck.

No Still, Danny isn’t the only interesting name among this year’s UMK attendees. In fact, it can be said that the table setting has never been so interesting and high-level during the existence of the UMK.

Featuring the Blind Channel, a rock band with a reasonably international reputation, Iltan mixed Oskari Ruohonen two singers seeking a boost in their solo careers and previously represented Estonia twice at Eurovision Laura Põldvere.

In addition to Danny, the biggest surprise with their success was the provision of Teflon Brothers and Pandora – and last year’s UMK winner Aksel Kankaanranta.

In Kankaanranta surprisingly, in November he announced In an interview with Voice.fi, did not apply for UMK participation this year. At the same time, the Finnish-language debut single Kankanranta was released. Now Kankaanranta says the announcement was his own mocha.

“When I gave that interview, I thought we were talking about my new Finnish single. The conversation drifted to the side of the UMK, which I was not prepared for, and I went into a little panic. I accidentally said that I was not participating in the competition because I had a duty of confidentiality. It was my own fault, it was not meant to confuse or lie. ”

Clearly, Kankaanranta is being burned by the unrealized opportunity to represent Finland at Eurovision last year. Last year, he managed to surprise the audience with his impressive singing voice and eventually even become a UMK winner. This year, Kankaanranta will no longer have a similar surprise effect, so the new win will be much more difficult.

Unless the Finnish people feel so much sympathy for Kankaanranta that he will be voted a Eurovision representative in the name of fairness.

Still most of me find myself expecting Teflon Brothers and Pandora songs instead of Danny.

For years, Teflon Brothers has been making a light humor rap that strikes the taste buds of a large mass in Finland with confusing precision from year to year. Not every song works, but Teflon Brothers ’CV can hold a wild amount of hard hits. Now the trio is taking over a whole new territory as the band makes a joint song with eurodance veteran Pandora I Love You.

At its best, a joint song in Finland can be a very party song in 2021 and even a potential Eurovision winner. At its worst, it could be a flop similar to a song by Waldo’s People Lose Control.

In a pre-interview with a band member Saint the comments he makes offer a strong promise that it would be more about the former than the latter. The truth will emerge on Friday when the song is released.

“Eurovision is a humorous, warm-hearted concentration of humor. There have been no such Eurovision participants in Finland. Either you have treated the thing as a joke or you have started competing with a serious hand shake. We are positive about this camp angle. The purpose is to provide entertainment, ”the Saint said.

Suitable camp spirit. Not too serious about taking yourself. Just what I hoped for at the beginning of this text. If these pieces snap perfectly into place, Teflon Brothers and Pandora can reach anywhere.