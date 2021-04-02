Comment Criticizing bosses can be a more serious mistake in hockey than violating corona restrictions

The Ice Hockey League is preparing for the culmination of the season with a hedgehog defense, and it will make it difficult for outsiders to assess how seriously the series takes the coronavirus, writes Tero Hakola, a news producer for HS sports.

Coronavirus ruined the hockey league last season by ending it before the playoffs, and this spring too is not easy for Finland ‘s most significant sports series. In his struggle for survival, the League has grouped in hedgehog defense.

The league has made a lot of noise about the financial hardship that coronary restrictions bring to clubs, but less has been said about the effects of the virus on athletes and their health.

So far, the League has actually survived the epidemic well, even though there have been infections on most teams.

The regular season program has been modified several times due to quarantines. Only Rauma Lock is able to play all his matches with this information.

To the public According to the leaked data, the coronavirus had time to spread widely in March in the ranks of Helsinki IFK. Unlike Mikkeli Jukurit operated in September, HIFK is declined to comment infection rates because, according to the club’s interpretation, the employer cannot tell anything about the health records of its employees, even collectively.

However, the seriousness of the situation is indicated by the fact that HIFK decided to hand over the match scheduled for 6 April against Kärpp due to a shortage of players.

In terms of hockey credibility and image, the situation is complicated. Silence makes it difficult for outsiders to assess how the League community will ultimately react to the virus that plagues the entire world.

For example, if half of the players on a team became infected with the virus, many might wonder whether the game should be whistled for this season as well. This debate will not take place now.

That is perhaps the intention of the League community, especially as the country’s government has given extensive consideration in recent weeks to tightening interest rates.

Hockey people one can, of course, ask whether their business belongs to outsiders.

Yes it does. Despite extensive precautions, hockey is not immune to the deftly spreading virus, which society uses enormous resources to defeat.

In addition privacy has hovered around the coronavirus anyway.

During March, the Finnish Championship League has fined the Ace of Pori and Tappara in Tampere. Ace Sports Director Tommi Kerttula criticized the corona speeches of the league leaders and the sports director of Tappara in Ilta-Sanomat Jukka Rautakorpi violated interest rate regulations by ordering infected players to train on ice.

According to the Satakunta People Kerttula received Chairman of Tamhockey oy, fined EUR 10,000 Heikki Penttilä described in Aamulehti Tappara’s fine as “appreciable”. The league has remained silent and has communicated fines an internal matter of the existing series.

It remains to be seen which of Finland’s leading sports stars is more reprehensible: a serious coronary violation or criticism of the series’ decision-makers.