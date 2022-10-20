Friday, October 21, 2022
Comment | Cristiano Ronaldo performed inferiorly: the exit is starting to look certain

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 20, 2022
in World Europe
0

Manchester United took an important victory with an excellent performance, but it didn’t seem to interest Ronaldo, writes HS sports reporter Jan Vilén in his comment.

Manchester United has risen to the top positions in the English Premier League after weak first matches, but still the star player takes the most attention Cristiano Ronaldo behavior.

On Wednesday, ManU picked up an important win when they knocked off third-placed Tottenham 2-0 after a strong performance. With the win, ManU rose to fifth in the series.

After ten matches have been played this season, Ronaldo has only had 340 minutes of playing time so far, i.e. just under four full matches.

Even on Wednesday, he watched the whole match from the bench – although not the whole match, because he left the field when the actual playing time of the match was about to expire and the referee’s extra time had yet to be played.

of The Athletic according to Ronaldo didn’t even bother to stay in the dressing room to wait for his teammates, but left the stadium before the end of the game.

Leaving the team in the middle of the match is an inferior action, no matter how frustrated the player is. Ronaldo received plenty of criticism for his actions on social media.

ManU’s head coach Erik ten Hag did not want to comment on Ronaldo’s behavior but preferred to talk about his team’s victory.

“I will deal with that matter tomorrow (Thursday). I want to focus on the team’s performance,” ten Hag said.

“This was the best team performance this season. The development has been visible, but the last few weeks have shown how we want to play. We improve in every match.”

Ronaldo is said to want to change teams in January, when a transfer is possible. The few playing minutes and behavior similar to what was seen reinforce the perception that the Portuguese’s time in Manchester is running out.

Correction at 12:37 p.m.: Updated information about Ronaldo leaving the stadium immediately after the match.

