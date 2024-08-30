Comment | Cristiano Ronaldo is tarnishing his legacy – it doesn’t seem to bother the man

Comment|Ronaldo uses his visibility in a questionable way, writes sports journalist Jan Vilén.

Millionthen 18 million, now the 50 million mark has already been broken.

When it comes down to it About Cristiano Ronaldoit could be about the money rushing into the account, but Saudi Arabia’s rials should be followed by a zero in order to be closer to the truth.

Now we are talking about Youtube, which Ronaldo conquered in record time. But why? One clue can be found in the man’s videos.

Ronaldo has won the championships of England, Spain and Italy several times. The goal stick has lifted the Champions League trophy five times. They have brought gold, silver and bronze from the European Championships.

The Portuguese star player has beaten goal kings from the conveyor belt and been awarded as the best player in the world no less than five times.

How many would believe it when looking at the titles achieved at Al-Nassr over the past two years? There is exactly one of them.

The biggest earnings – in the materialistic sense of the word – can be found elsewhere than on the playing fields: in the bank account. Added to that is the unfortunate fact that Ronaldo is tarnishing his footballing legacy, and it doesn’t seem to bother the man.

Yep, that one title.

Ronaldo has played in Saudi Arabia since 2022. During that time, Al-Nassr, which he represents, has won the Arab Club Champions Cup, a tournament for club teams from Arab countries in 2023.

Ronaldo was awarded as the Champions League’s all-time top scorer at the end of August. He played his last match in the series in the 2021–22 season.

In addition to social media, Ronaldo has become known to many newer fans for his bad behavior, which has been seen both in the Portuguese national team and in the club team.

The most blatant example of recent times was witnessed in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup, when Ronaldo mocked his own teammates.

The lead scored by Ronaldo turned into a 1-4 loss against Al-Hilal, and the star player gestured spectacularly to his teammates after they fell asleep in the comeback goal.

In the European Championship, Portugal’s captain Ronaldo, on the other hand, cried inconsolably after failing in the extra time penalty kick against Slovakia, but did not bother to console João Félixwho failed against France in the penalty shootout.

“ Becoming a YouTube star can be seen as a quite logical way to ensure that the name is not forgotten.

From football fields so I haven’t exactly had to carry the awards to the closet, but it’s different on the Youtube side.

Ronaldo broke the million subscriber mark in world record speed, and the pace didn’t slow down. It gave me joy and a YouTube poster to put on the shelf.

And it fits on the shelf.

In a few videos, Ronaldo talks to his nice wives Georgina Rodríguez with. The room is decorated with Ronaldo jerseys and pictures of Ronaldo. And with one trophy.

The award, which looked a bit like an orphan on the shelf, aroused wonder on social media. The reason is clear, the statue mistakenly resembles the victory trophy of the World Cup. And in the World Cup, Ronaldo has not celebrated.

However, it is not a cheap copy ordered from an online store. The award is the only one won during Saudi Arabia. For example, something significantly more valuable couldn’t stop along the career path.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been swinging goal nets in Saudi Arabia as well.

It sums up the situation well: Ronaldo scores goals statistical service Optan in the series ranked 26th in the world, and can no longer win anything with the team. Therefore, becoming a YouTube star can be seen as a quite logical way to ensure that the name is not forgotten.

At the same time, the bank account continues to grow fat, even though there is already enough money for the needs of many lifetimes. Ronaldo’s annual salary at Al-Nassr is reportedly around 200 million euros.

Saudi Arabia is known for its poor human rights record, but that doesn’t seem to bother Ronaldo. He has said that he will probably play the rest of his career in the country.

Ronaldo promotes Saudi Arabia on social media – nowadays also on YouTube – with laudatory expressions. The trophy chosen for the shelf underscores Ronaldo’s priorities and blindness to messing up his own legacy.

Towards the end of his career, Ronaldo could have been remembered only for his goals, victories and championships; as one of the best footballers of all time. Now it’s hard to forget greed and selfishness.