Comment Crisising the midfield seems to be a pre-planned operation by the center in which the party tries to save itself

Annika Saarikko’s speech in the party council on Saturday contains answers to the reasons for the interruption of the mid-term talks, writes Marko Junkkari of HS.

Chairman Annika Saarikko (middle) held on Saturday in the downtown party council, a speech that was once again quite a language imperfection.

Saarikko’s speech was like a loose candy shelf in a supermarket, from which the customer can shovel the metaphorical delicacies they want into the bag with a plastic bucket – either bitter salmiakia or luscious fruit candies according to their own taste.

Perhaps the most confusing point in the speech was when Saarikko was compared by the Minister of Finance Matti Vanhasta (middle) Seven brothers book reader who tries to teach the seriousness of indebtedness to government partners.

“When you have to talk about debt in a responsible place, you can’t look in the window. One cannot think about whether I could escape unpleasant tasks for Sonnimäki, ”Saarikko said.

Sonnimäki?

It is a forest that the seven brothers dreamed of reaching when they had to crank up the alphabet from the dawn in the doctrine of the Luke. Of the brothers, Juhani in particular pressed others to leave the lesson and were ticketed in the forests of Sonnimäki.

Sonnimäki Hongisto Hoi An! Juhani stated in the book.

Although the archipelago speeches are like a candy store, no metaphor occurs by chance.

Seven brothers Saarikko seems to be referring primarily to the Left Alliance and its vice-chairman Jussi Saramoon, which has led negotiations on the party ‘s mid – term government dispute at the Estates House.

In the background debates, the centrists talk about the fact that the Left Alliance currently seems to be dictating the government’s economic policy line.

That is not the case, of course – but the emphasis on the Left Alliance fits in well with the story of the centrists at the moment. As well as the fact that the centrists constantly resemble the prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) representing the left edge of the Sdp.

“Marin could very well be a member of the Left Alliance,” several centrists have stated in recent days. It is as if the message has been agreed together.

It is in itself true that Marin represents the left wing of the SDP. But at the same time, it is worth remembering that Marin is, above all, a pragmatist.

And the prime minister has a strong need to keep the government he leads together.

On Friday night, it was reported from the Estates House that the SDP and the center have converged in the mid-term talks. It was not necessarily about the actual convergence, but perhaps rather about the fact that the governing parties had finally finally reached the same map of what was being negotiated.

The first two days of the mid-term went to the various negotiations between the ruling parties. Others assumed that the Estate House will have an annual frame meeting. The people in the center, on the other hand, had arrived to attend government talks.

So not just agree mechanically on the framework for next year’s government revenue and expenditure estimates and the fiscal plan for the next few years. The people in the center wanted the mid-term dispute to verifiably negotiate the government’s line for the next two years.

But there was apparently more to the center in mind.

The crisis in the negotiations strongly seems to have been an operation carefully planned in advance by the center.

The government is has been able to carry out the structural employment measures agreed in the government program within two years. Achieving the employment target became even more difficult when the interest rate crisis hit last year.

Thus, last year, the government postponed the goal of achieving the employment target from 2023 to the end of the decade. However, in order not to look like a complete watering down, the employment target was raised from 60,000 to 80,000.

“ “The guideline of the governments of the Slope and Marin has seemed to be that the internal political problems of the government be solved with money.”

That’s when this gig went downtown. And Marin probably assumed it would happen now.

So Sanna Marin put this same model to the center in Wednesday night’s compromise proposal. Postpone the most difficult structural employment measures, but raise the employment target. This time from 80,000 to 100,000.

However, the center said no.

Antti Rinteen (sd) and Sanna Marin (sd) governments have seemed to be guided by the fact that the internal political problems of the government are solved with money.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the center suffered a squabble defeat and was already going into opposition. However, Antti Rinne was attracted to his government by setting off all the threshold issues invented by the city center.

The Makera Agricultural Development Fund is already having difficulty figuring out where it will be able to use all the money that the center has got there.

Since this is history, it was a surprise to the SDP that now, in the midst of the midfield, it was no longer possible for the center to resolve political disputes by taking on more debt.

Instead, the center stressed the need to break indebtedness. In his speech on Saturday, Saarikko spoke about “peasant housekeeping”.

In addition, Saarikko emphatically compared state finances to households, which was clearly a thorn in the government’s left-wing parties.

(Central government indebtedness should not be compared to a household, because the state is basically eternal and can pay off its old debts by taking out a new loan. Besides, the state has the right to tax. This is a fact that is why Saarikko used this parable.)

That the center is not going to solve political problems with money this time around, it was a surprise to the government partners. Historically, the center has not really been Puritan in this field – on the contrary.

Namely, the center has been known for decades for its great love for evening milkings, which last a cent for its own support groups. There doesn’t seem to be a political problem that couldn’t be solved by giving more money to Makera.

But now the center at midnight said it wouldn’t happen.

In fact, the center is not really in the midst of a dispute to take action to stop indebtedness. HS: n Teemu Muhonen photographed earlier on Saturday in their analysis the fact that the government is not, in fact, debating the cessation of borrowing – but how much it can further increase borrowing. The center wants to take on a penny less debt than the left-wing parties in the government.

From downtown irritation then basically due?

Annika Saarikko said in her speech on Saturday that the task of the center is to be a “balancing force” in politics.

“Our task is to make sure that no trenches are created in Finland, but that we understand each other. The road to bloc policy should not be the road to Finland, ”Saarikko said.

There has been talk of blocking Finnish politics for a long time. Today, the Left Alliance, the SDP and the Greens are ideologically very close to each other. They form a red-green block.

At the same time, the Basic Finns have gone right in their economic policy. The Coalition Party and the Basic Finns could be that second bloc.

The center, in turn, has outlined for itself a place between the two blocks. It could work with either and thus strategically maximize its own influence. These were talked about in the summer of 2019, when the center left for Antti Rinte’s board.

“ “The center is forced to make the outcome of the midfield look like the party has some significance.”

But for the center, the idea of ​​sailing between blocks has proved difficult.

The center went in the last election season Juha Sipilän (middle) lead briskly to the right.

The tight financial line of Sipilä’s government expelled the center-left electorate. The primary school teacher, who had voted for the center at his age, liked Sipilä and Anne Bernerin downtown as a guest.

The city center suffered a slump in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Now Sanna In the Marin government, the center, for its part, has expelled the right wing of its supporters. An entrepreneur who has voted downtown for his age considers the current downtown to be too left-wing for himself.

Nor has that elementary school teacher returned to support the center. In support polls, support for the city center has fallen to a record low.

And that’s not all.

The historically strong position of the city center in the provinces has been based in part on the so-called “speech of reason”. The people of Keskusta have created the impression that they are the ones who are defending the interests of the people of the province from the incursions of the lords of Helsinki.

Now the Basic Finns who are grinding the price of petrol are taking this trumpet from the center as well.

So the center is in big trouble.

Even though the party went first to the left, then to the right, and finally to the point, it is still trying to maintain its self-esteem. That is what it is apparently trying to do by tuning in a government crisis.

“In the field of politics nothing comes of nothing unless the value of another. The center has the right to its views, ”Saarikko said in his speech on Saturday.

In the mid-term debate, the center has decided to remind government partners and Finns that it also matters. That, too, exists.

Saarikko said in his speech on Saturday:

“A government that is unable to make financial management decisions will not be able to perform its other functions.”

The same parable applies to parties. If a party does not trust itself, why should a voter trust it.

Saarikko is trying to restore this voter confidence in the midfield. And it’s not just about the June municipal elections – in any case, the center suffers a slump loss.

The archipelago is trying to keep its party alive at all.

And not the operation is also not an individual decision. From the point of view of saving the city center, it is exactly the same whether earnings-related unemployment security is staggered in the mid-term dispute or not. Or whether next year’s budget frameworks will be breached by 900 million or 500 million.

The center is only forced to make the outcome of the midfield look like the party has some meaning.

The center must be able to give back to its voters the impression that it still makes sense.