Comment Corona restrictions increase inequality between children, clubs and species

At a time when restrictions are cramming children’s hobbies, adults continue to work out in gyms and private gyms. Responsibility is voluntary for adults and compulsory for children, writes Ari Virtanen, HS’s sports journalist.

Coronary pandemic in the middle of a miserable position are children and young people who cannot start or continue hobbies.

Restrictions prevent hobbies in many sports and clubs when municipal sports venues are closed or clubs otherwise follow recommendations. Some children and young people train in private facilities. Inequality between children is growing.

Inequality also creates how each club or family has the resources to organize alternative hobbies. According to HS data, some clubs and families in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area have applied for replacement traineeships in private facilities around the Helsinki Metropolitan Area following the closure of the municipal facilities.

Hobbies enabling children is now loudly called for, and rightly so. Children and young people, like the mayor of Helsinki, bear an unreasonable burden of anti-coronation protection Jan Vapaavuori said.

Finland has been very successful in curbing the epidemic. But when borders leak and the incidence of the epidemic is too high, restrictions will strangle for a long time and inequality will increase.

Children and young people should be able to continue exercising safely. Means must be found for that. Restricting hobbies can affect the health of children and young people for a long time.