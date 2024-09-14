Comment | Common sense was found – and that’s the luck of Northeast Helsinki

Comment|Moving the Erävikings’ home games to the cramped Mosahalli is a return to the past. It is still the right solution, writes sports reporter Jaakko Tiira.

When In the fall of 2014, Tapanilan’s Erä moved to Vantaa’s Energia-arena to play their home matches, Mosahalli’s legend as a league hall seemed to be over.

But it wasn’t. This autumn, ten years later, the fusion club Eräviikingit moved its home matches back to Mosahalli.

The league club’s move from the Vantaa Energia arena, which represents the top of the ballparks in Finland, to the cramped hall in Tapanila is contradictory.

It’s a throwback to the past. For conditions that top indoor bandy has tried to avoid. On the other hand, Vetava Mosahalli, which only attracts 600 spectators, is much better suited to Eräviikkini’s needs than the gigantic Energia arena. The team’s audience average was 276 spectators last year.

And Mosahalli is in the club’s hometown in Helsinki.

Wild Vikings the return to “Mosa” would be subject to an exception. In the series regulations of the F-League, the lower limit of the stand capacity is set at 800 spectators.

The demand is tough in light of the current situation of the series. Last season, only Classic from Tampere reached an average of more than 800 spectators.

The atmosphere of Äräviikki’s home opener on Friday is hard to praise. However, it was affected by the gameplay. The away team Happee broke the ugly 11–0 winning numbers on the board.

However, Mosahalli had some kind of atmosphere. In a tight hall, even small collective tremors are packed into tangible sound waves.

On Friday, there were just under 400 spectators in Mosahalli, which means that well over half of the stand capacity was in use. In the Energia arena, the corresponding crowd would have known almost empty stands and the eerie atmosphere of the corner.

Eräviikingi and Happee opened their F-league season on Friday at Mosahalli in Tapanila.

Mosahalli qualifying for the league games was a surprising decision by the Floorball League in light of the events of last spring.

Last spring, the association stuck to its series regulations, which drove the final teams into a special indoor brawl. The deciding finals had to be played in halls with at least 2,000 spectators.

Espoo’s Oilers will host the fifth final at the Helsinki Ice Hall. The sixth match was played in the same arena, even though it was the home game of Classic from Tampere. The seventh final, where the Oilers were the home team, was played in Tampere at the Hakametsä Ice Hall.

“In the case of the floorball association, all such compulsions should be removed, because they don’t know how to use common sense”, Classic’s manager Pasi Peltola thundered to Aamulehti last spring.

Common sense use – i.e. flexibility from excessive requirements – is also critical for the vitality of the F-League, which is sailing against the wind.

Of course, you can’t play league indoor bandy in any rough place, but there’s no sense in it either, that the league pushes the already tough clubs to an even tighter place with its series regulations.

For example, Eräviikingit made a zero score in their home matches at Energia-arena. In Tapanila’s matchbox, home matches should instead bring precious euros to the club’s coffers.

It seems that the common sense that Classic manager Peltola was looking for has been found.