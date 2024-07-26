Comment | Coldplay fans, bury your idol!

Comment|It is impossible to imagine that Chris Martin’s pen would come out with such lines as “seed in the furrow and muija in the strike”, writes HS’s culture editor Jussi Lehmusvesi.

Like this sometimes it’s hard to avoid one topic of conversation. The British Coldplay is making its first visit to Finland, and understandably the band is generating discussion both in offices and on terraces.

Especially the older crowd (read: over forty) remember the great early days of the band and at the same time their own great youth.

Sometimes we wonder who was the best of the best, Coldplay or Radiohead.

Nostalgia is perhaps a disease, but an understandable one. According to researchers, a person’s taste in music begins to take shape as a child, when a musical experience causes a strong emotional reaction. This begins a process that is shaped by new events that cause positive or negative associations.

The actual taste in music usually develops in the tender teenage years, when a person gradually begins to identify with a certain genre, band and artist.

After that, the adopted musical identity guides the choices more or less until the grave.

Always it’s not pretty to look at. For example, for a Finnish man in his fifties, the most likely building blocks of identity have been Juice LeskinenEppu Normal, Judge Nurmio, Pelle Miljoona, Hector and Dave Lindholm.

The alternative consisted mainly of comedy groups such as Lapinlahti linnut, Popeda, Sleepy Sleepers and Turo’s Hevi Gee.

Viewed today, the situation can be considered mainly a plague and cholera dilemma.

“How is that related to Coldplay?” someone can be heard yelling at the corner of the Olympic Stadium.

And he’s right.

Of course, Coldplay can’t be compared to the scumbags of härmärock. Coldplay, which supports more than thirty charities, is a genius and perceptive band that understands the problems of immigrants, likes electric cars and deals with the different nuances of life with a completely different finesse than the local bands founded in the 1970s.

It is impossible to imagine that Chris Martin’s such lines as “seed in the furrow and muja in the strike” or “don’t bite my pineapple” would come out of the pen.

“ A happy person is like flowing water, says the Buddha.

Still the very act of getting hurt for one’s idol might reveal something essential about the dark side of fandom. When the world’s musical diversity begins to divide to the artists I appreciate and to the wrong choices of othersit can lead to black and white thinking even more widely.

“You’re wrong and I’m right”, as the Elonkorjuu band puts it.

Fortunately the solution can be found a few millennia ago. To have lived then Siddhartha Gautama alias Buddha’s according to the teachings, the identity a person creates for himself is harmful.

According to him, clinging to fixed roles and characteristics causes suffering and prevents us from seeing things as they really are.

A happy person is like flowing water, says the Buddha, and nothing is more exhausting than the boredom of grinding away at a bar from the band you formed as a teenager.

In the best in this case, burying a mind band can release forces in a person that lead to a permanent expansion of consciousness and worldview.

“If you meet a Buddha on the road, kill him,” says another Buddhist wisdom.

That is, the truth is found by self-examination, not in Chris Martin’s notebook.