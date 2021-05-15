Comment Clinging to abstract works ignores less of Hilma af Klint’s other productions

Hilma af Klint’s production is almost completely unexplored in her written material, writes Marja Lahelma.

Hilma af Klint first appeared in the consciousness of the art world in the 1980s. Since then, attempts have been made to reconcile him with varying degrees of success into the field of abstract art. It has been pointed out that af Klint painted his abstract works as early as 1906, that is, before Wassily Kandinskya.

From the point of view of the great narrative of modernism, af Klint certainly deserves its place as a pioneer of abstract art where its male colleagues Kandinsky, František Kupka or Piet Mondrian. These artists drew from exactly the same esoteric sources as af Klint.

But what next? Should we always just look for new pioneers of abstraction? Preferably, of course, women. There are candidates.

A good one is English Georgiana Houghton, who, like af Klint, painted under the direction of spirits. He exhibited his abstract works at the London Art Gallery as early as 1871. Was Houghton the first after all?

Maybe it would time to change the story.

Clinging to the question of abstraction leaves the debate about af Klint revolving around large and visually impressive works. Less attention is paid to other production, which is not even abstract in all respects.

Almost entirely, af Klint’s extensive literary material is still unexplored. In his notebooks he recorded an extensive and systematic theory of the nature of man and the universe, organically connected to his artistic production.

What is essential in Hilma af Klint’s art is the attempt to depict an invisible reality. Also significant is the idea of ​​the potential of art to develop people’s mental abilities and thus change the world.

With these ideas, af Klint was by no means exceptional as a man and artist of his era.

The author is a docent of art history at the University of Helsinki.