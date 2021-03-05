Comment Chicago Bulls wins without Lauri Markka, which is a bad thing for Finns for two reasons

In a deadlock in the NBA world, the Chicago Bulls are currently winning too much, but not enough, writes HS sports journalist Mikko Pajala.

Finland basketball star Lauri Markkanen has recently watched from the sidelines due to a shoulder injury as the Chicago Bulls, whom he represents, have improved their grip on NBA parquets.

For Markkanen, the situation is almost the worst possible – for two reasons.

The clearest reason is that Markkanen is a limited free agent after the season. In short, this means that Bulls has the right to respond to any offer accepted by Markkanen.

With Markkanen, the Bulls’ balance this season is five wins and nine losses, without Markka, after Wednesday’s Pelicans win 11-9. The sample is small, of course, but the direction is completely wrong.

Markkanen has a reputation for being too passive as a side follower in the direction of attack, as well as a weak one-on-one defender and basketball player. Reputation really doesn’t improve if the Bulls overall package is more functional without him.

The bargaining power is flowing more and more day by day from player to club.

For now Markkanen has shown that he has the potential to be a statistically good player in a weak team in the NBA.

The winning ingredients, on the other hand, have not been shown.

It has certainly contributed to the fact that the entire Bulls organization has been in a chaotic state in previous periods of Markkanen’s professional career. On the other hand, even in Markkanen’s only college season, Arizona, which he represents, fell in the third round of the final tournament against the underperforming Xavier.

Markkanen’s status is further eroded by the fact that he is once again injured at all. In a sport like basketball, which combines soaring numbers of games with a high risk of injury, the traditional saying holds true. ”best ability is availability ”, which, when strictly translated into Finnish, means that the best feature is playability.

“Even as an extra piece of luxury” Markkanen will earn himself an exceptional contract for a Finnish athlete, with whom he has mainly been able to pay similar amounts. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari. There would be much more potential.

Bulls another problem with profits is that the NBA is a superstar-dominated series. The championship was won without an absolute superstar playing at the top of his career last in spring 2014.

A team can get the superstar required to succeed in its ranks in three ways: through a booking opportunity, barter, or as a free agent.

There is usually a very limited number of players in the free player market. Players are primarily interested in teams from the metropolitan areas of Los Angeles and New York due to off-field opportunities and metropolitan life.

Chicago falls into the following category. The city is big enough and the Bulls are reputable enough that hiring a superstar could be possible when the team’s situation is right.

At the moment, it is nowhere near that.

Chicago’s opportunities in the free market are limited to Class B stars and returnees, for LeBron Jamesin or Kevin Durantin for exceptional individuals who always play from the championship, the Bulls do not meet any item on the list of requirements.

Barter, on the other hand, requires valuable sales items, which Bulls are quite in short supply Zach LaVinen despite the best period of his career. One of the most realistic shopping destinations is Markkanen himself, as clubs may see a lot of untapped potential in him so far.

Remaining the best opportunity for smaller market clubs is left: a booking opportunity. And that’s exactly what the Bulls ’gains are downright detrimental to the club in the long run.

The basic principle is that the worse the success, the better the booking turn. In series based on the reservation principle, the worst place is in the middle.

Chicago is on its way to just that position where it can win just enough to achieve the illusion of success potential, but not good enough to really play for the championship – nor bad enough to be able to reserve the greatest talent in its ranks.

It would be a pity if Finland’s all-time career as a basketball player in the NBA were spent in gray nullity. Right now, that seems downright likely.