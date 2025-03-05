By Tuesday evening, it was possible to assume that the Benelux countries will present their new heavyweights in European football this season. Eindhoven and Bruges have been fearing places for a few weeks now, where football teams were bursting with self -confidence and declaring their stadiums into fortresses. At least that was the opinions when you heard yourself in Turin and Bergamo, where you were surprised in February by the supposedly small Dutch and Belgians. Thiago Motta and Gian Piero Gasperini, the celebrated, brilliant tactics who are on the sidelines at Juventus Turin and Atalanta Bergamo-they were not in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday evening: they sat in front of the television. And they saw how their reputation went down the stream again, in Bruges and Eindhoven.