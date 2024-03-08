Comment | Carolina made a last-minute double capture: Did Sebastian Aho finally get the pieces of success around him?

The Hurricanes are hoping Jake Guentzel will finally be a reliable goal gun alongside their Finnish number one center, writes journalist Tommi Hannula.

Finns the Carolina Hurricanes, built on reserve, were responsible for the NHL's most interesting solutions just before the end of the transfer period on Friday at 22:00 Finnish time.

The Hurricanes signed a winger By Jake Guentzel29, from Pittsburgh and a center forward Yevgeny Kuznetsov, 31, of Washington. 25 percent of Guentzel's salary and 50 percent of Kuznetsov's salary remained in the old team's account.

It is hoped that the duo will fall into the Hurricanes' lineup in a way that would make the long-lasting success of the regular season last seasons fly in the playoffs as well.

American scorer Guentzel, 29, was probably the most coveted player in the entire league. Sidetracked Russian Kuznetsov, 31, raises more questions, but Carolina's center department their leader Sebastian Ahon there has been a horse in the back.

It is essential that both newcomers have experience and success in the toughest places. Guentzel topped the playoff scoring charts as the Penguins captured the Stanley Cup in 2017. In the spring of 2018, he put up a whopping 21 points in 12 playoff games. Then the Penguins' fate befell the Capitals, who won the championship and Kuznetsov won the point exchange.

On the other hand: Guentzel got to enjoy being counted among the best players of all time in Pittsburgh Sidney Crosby of inputs. Kuznetsov, on the other hand, served to the top player To Aleksandr Ovechkin.

The Hurricanes don't offer a comparable superstar club. As skilled and important as Aho is, he is not among the most efficient elite of NHL centers, and there has been little scoring help from the wings.

About other Finnish attackers Teuvo Teräväinen is not growing a paintball and Jesperi Kotkaniemi has completely lost his last season's momentum and his playing minutes along with it.

Aho has accumulated 24+41=65 points this season, and none of his teammates has broken the 20 goals, 30 assists or 50 points mark after 62 rounds.

With everyone his current head coach in five seasons by Rod Brind'Amour under him, the Hurricanes have reached the playoffs, but never once in the Stanley Cup finals. In both attempts in the conference finals, Turpa has won 0-4.

The interruption of the Hurricanes' spring has been explained precisely by the fact that consistent results are not enough in the championship hunt, but there should be stars in the ring who rise above the others when it is most needed.

The Hurricanes' dream would be for Aho to form such a super radar pair with Guentzel.

Jake Guentzel's offensive skills can be a big help for the Hurricanes.

Guentzel has been dealing with an upper body injury since early February, but should be back soon.

At the beginning of March, Kuznetsov was released from the NHL's support and treatment program, to which he had already applied for the second time in his career at the beginning of February. Kuznetsov pleaded guilty to cocaine in 2019.

After returning from the treatment program, Kuznetsov was immediately sent to the AHL via the transfer list, where he did not even play a game before being traded to the Hurricanes. His effectiveness has also been a shadow even more in a couple of seasons.

The Hurricanes are confident that Kuznetsov will return out of a desire to prove that his problems are behind him — including on the ice.

The former scoring shark Yevgeni Kuznetsov has been playing for a couple of seasons already.

Risks are reasonable for the Hurricanes, because they didn't have to give up very much in trades.

Guentzel was accompanied by a defender Ty Smithand Pittsburgh got a winger by Michael Bunting as well as young attackers Vasili Ponomarovin, Cruz Lucius and Ville Koivunen. In addition, the Penguins probably got second-round and fourth- or fifth-round draft picks for next summer. There was so little assured quality in the generous package that the trade was widely considered more in favor of the Hurricanes than the Penguins.

For Kuznetsov, the Hurricanes only offered a summer 2025 third-round draft pick.

The biggest the obstacles to the Hurricanes' Stanley Cup dreams are probably that they haven't found a winning goaltender of their level.

They have started between the posts this season Pyotr Kochetkov (32 matches), Antti Raanta (24), recently recovered from an injury Frederik Andersen (7) and picked up from Columbus in January Spencer Martin (4). The Hurricanes put Raanna on the transfer list, but no team picked him up, so the farm might be the address.