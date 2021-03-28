Comment “Canadian Folke Rundqvist”, “Oh no” – Mika Saarelainen shines as a narrator of figure skating

“It would have been worthwhile to keep the vote just because of the broadcasts,” writes HS sports journalist Ismo Uusitupa

Figure skating last year, TV broadcasts of value competitions were transferred to V Sport channels owned by the Nent Group and the Viaplay streaming service. The World Cup in Stockholm this week was therefore not available on free-to-air channels.

It may still be a surprise to many figure skating lovers. The Nent Group has not had a very high voice either, although all the competitions have been shown live in their entirety.

It would have been worthwhile to keep the vote for the sake of the explanations of the broadcasts alone.

From the descriptions responded from Wednesday to Friday Mika Saarelainen and on the weekend Sara Honkavaara. Today, Sunday, there is still a final show left, which will be described by Honkavaara.

Both are professionals in the sport and it is covered in the narratives. Awesome professionalism, also critical thinking but not dull licking.

I would now like to highlight Saarelainen separately, whose comments I heard more about. Saarelainen has been involved in many things and is, among other things, an international figure skating judge.

He has previously described figure skating, for example for Yle in the Olympic radio broadcasts and on the TV side at Eurosport.

Strong knowledge of the sport bends in Saaremaa to be both a fun and a narrative part of the competition. In this way: a fast-paced Canadian ice dancer got the nickname “Canadian Folke Rundqvist” from the Putous series, or when Jenni Saarinen failed in his free program, Saarelainen became an emotional “oh no”.

Figure skating broadcasts are staggeringly long, often closer to four hours, so even the narrator is required to have quite a bit of tournament endurance. The level did not drop at any point.

As such, it is unfortunate that the most professional narrative of the moment was and will not be heard from many.