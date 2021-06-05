Comment Canada got a small chance and seized it, the Lions did the same trick at the 2014 World Championships in Minsk

After three losses, it was an achievement to advance to the World Cup final.

Canada The final place taken by Proof proves once again: never underestimate Canadians out of a tournament until they are mathematically out.

The Canadians sought each other in the first three matches. Some of the players were either quite strangers or completely strangers to each other.

The team lost three matches at the beginning, and usually then the playoffs are hit. Canada managed to keep the door open – thanks to the crossing of other teams.

Every day in the bubble conditions of Riga prepared Canada for a better and better game.

The sequel to the sequel went so tight that it was no longer up to them. That’s what can happen sometimes, just ask Erkka Westerlundin from the coach, who was sitting in the auditorium of the Minsk arena when the continuation was secured.

The Lions then did the same trick as Canada now. March to the final, which, however, ended in a propaganda-like defeat for Russia. In that match, the referees were so strongly leaning towards Lukashenko and Putin the realization that the Lions didn’t get the right chance to play for the championship.

In Canada there are several players whose experience of NHL games remains limited. Now, things like that aren’t counted, they’re playing for World Cup gold.

The Canadian team is also united by the fact that a large proportion of the players know that there will be no second chance to represent the country in the championships.

None of those who have entered the World Cup in Riga will get anywhere near next winter’s Olympic team. Very few can get a new invitation to the World Cup.

Every Canadian hockey player wants to win the Stanley Cup in the first place, but only a handful of players have the opportunity to do so. Often, a World Cup tournament can serve as a suitable slot time if games in the NHL run out. Every player on this team has seized the opportunity.