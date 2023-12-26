Comment | Canada could have hit the scoreboard – here is the Young Lions' most important player

One player was above the others at the opening of the Young Lions World Cup, writes hockey journalist Sami Hoffrén.

Gothenburg

Jytky stuck in the barrel. Turpa came. In the opening match of the World Junior Championships in Gothenburg, Nuoret Leijonat lost 2-5 to the pre-favorite Canada.

Based on the opening match, one aspect of the Young Lions is at least on point.

The team's puck-competent defense is thick and full of question marks, but between the posts there is a first-class goalkeeper who meets the criteria. This can be outlined already.

The opening match of the World Cup tournament was not a double act from the Young Lions, but Niklas Kokko tingled. Kärppi's 19-year-old goalkeeper was by far the Young Lions' best player against Canada.

Koko kept his team upright in Canada's drum fire. Without Koko's top saves and sure-footed work, Canada would have put up significantly duller numbers on the Scandinavium scoreboard.

Canada controlled the puck in a dominating style at times and unleashed long attacks from one change to another. During the sweaty defensive exchanges, Kokko was the man in place.

During the game breaks, Kokko also rightly sometimes gave fire to the fives groping in front. The field players did not make the opening match easy for Koko.

Nuoret Leijonat fell to losing pucks and the marking game was confusing at times, but it was long-winded and Athletic Oulu's veskari defended the pucks convincingly against Canada's star line.

Niklas Kokko in action with the goal of the Young Lions.

There is no need to blame Kokko for Canada's goals. The first was a lucky bounce and in the 2–0 goal the Finnish defense fell asleep badly. Owen Allard got to put the puck in the cage completely freely from the best plot. Super promise of Macklin Celebrin The 3–1 dagger was a decent crushing goal. Canada scored the last two goals on empty nets.

Although with a Canadian goal Mathis Rousseau prevented the victory, Rousseau's prevention work was like the opposite of Kokko. The diminutive Canadian keeper was swinging his goal like a hayman at times.

Kokko's unflinchingly confident tackling style is a good support for Nuori Leijon for the future. With his own actions, Kokko can bring a lot of stability and certainty to the defensive play of the Young Lions.

Young Lions the coaching staff has a positive problem in this tournament, because there is stuff between the posts. In addition to size, the number one keeper position is lurking Noa Vali.

Vali, 18, unexpectedly became TPS's number one goalkeeper in the autumn season, when the Turku club's number one goalkeeper was acquired Philip Lindbergh was injured.

At the start of the season, Kokko was the rightful first choice in the hierarchy, but Vali's convincing grips on the league ice could have contributed to mixing the Young Lions' goalkeeper palette for the World Cup.

Vali will definitely get his screen spot during the first block. The responsibility is divided between Koko and Vali during the first four group games, but the setup has its own risks.

If the coaching staff of the Young Lions play both goalkeepers evenly, there is a danger that the goalkeeping situation in the mess will start to live too much towards the end of the tournament.

Over here you shouldn't fall into confusion. The best option would be to lock Kokko in good time as the first keeper of the Young Lions. He is the team's most important player in Gothenburg.

The potential and the screens are in favor of Kokko, who is the Seattle Kraken's second-round pick from the summer of 2022.

In order to be successful at the World Cup, Nuoret Leijonat needs – this time too – top-class goalkeeping. The best help for this problem is at Koko.