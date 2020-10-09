Comment By choosing the date of the attack, the most naughty poisoner sent a message that there was a special service on the order of the ruler.

By choosing the date of the attack, the most naughty poisoner sent a message that there was a special service on the order of the ruler.

“Maybe this symbolism has some meaning,” Navalnyi ponders.

Alexei Navalnyi published a picture of himself sitting on a bench in Berlin after getting out of the hospital.­

Pekka Hakala HS

13:08

Russian a news site reflecting the views of the opposition Media area released on Wednesday by an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin long interview. Editor-in-Chief of Mediazona Sergei Smirnov interviewed the Navalny according to the story “in the woods on the outskirts of Berlin”.