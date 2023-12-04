Comment | Boys can be boys, but Anni Hartikainen’s punishment is disproportionate

The punishment received by soccer player Anni Hartikainen seems unreasonable, writes Joonas Kuisma.

My I feel bad for Anni Hartikain.

Football promise Hartikainen, 20, fired the opening goal of his national team career into the Romanian net in Turku on Thursday.

On Friday, he was awarded as the National League’s player of the year at the Balloliitto gala in Helsinki. He celebrated.

On Saturday, Hartikainen slept like a bomb. He missed the national team flight. It was a mother egg that could have happened to anyone.

Hartikainen was dropped from the national team, even though he would have made it to the game on a later flight. The non-stakes Nations League match will only be played on Tuesday evening.

Football Association published a notice about the absence.

“Unfortunately, Anni’s actions did not show the same commitment to the team and its goals as the other players who participated in the gala as agreed, and she missed the flight”, head coach Marko Saloranta told.

The head coach made a warning example of the young player. If the Saloranta team does not commit to the “professionalism cherished by Helmare”, this is what happens.

Hartikainen, on the other hand, said that he had betrayed the team’s trust and apologized.

“It really saddens and regrets a lot.”

According to Hartikainen, alcohol did not “play a big part in the events”.

“I’m such a lively person that it can seem that way on the outside when I’m having fun with familiar people. There were my best friends and people I hadn’t seen in a long time”, he told in an interview.

“I’m not saying I didn’t take any.”

Saloranta and Helmarei should be thanked for their clear value leadership and honest communication.

Transparency is always better than an ex-head coach Anna Signeulin evasive line. He refused to comment on the so-called pregnancy scandal at the last European Championship.

On the other hand, was it necessary to handle Hartikainen’s case in such a public and heavy-handed way, even though the young man undoubtedly made a mistake.

“ Hartikainen could have been flown to Slovakia, run to exhaustion in training and left out of the lineup citing a cold.

The defender of Kuopio Palloseura was virtually unknown to the large crowd before his tackle. Now he was dragged into the headlines of the national media for the whole weekend for negative reasons.

I don’t know Hartikai or his background, so I won’t comment on whether the punishment was the culmination of a longer period of bullshit.

Sources who know the player well have praised him as a conscientious trainee who is not late. According to them, Hartikainen is an energetic child of nature but an exemplary team player in every respect.

Be that as it may, no twenty-something deserves a walk of shame through the media if the situation is avoidable.

Helmets could have handled the matter with the fewest voices if he wanted to. Hartikainen could have been flown to Slovakia, run to exhaustion in training and left out of the lineup citing a cold.

It would not have been necessary to voluntarily inform the public about the sanctions, at least with the player’s name.

Or the team management could have made the same decision as now, but just not tell about it. When asked, the answer would have been “personal reasons”.

It wouldn’t be the first time journalists have been lied to.

Hartikainen would have definitely learned his lesson without internet search engines being filled with news that could affect his future work abroad.

This is how teams have always worked.

“ Things are out of proportion.

Shall we be punished? now a young woman in a way that men are very rarely punished? Was her fault considered heavier due to gender and age?

When Huuhkajat defeated Liechtenstein on their home field in November 2019, the players were given permission to celebrate their secured place in the European Championship, even though there was still a partly high-stakes game against Greece ahead of them.

Greece then came to a standstill, shall we say, after a performance that felt leathery in a cold sweat and tasted like an effervescent tablet.

“Now if we start thinking about bans on partying and wondering if someone went on Friday [Liechtenstein-pelin jälkeen] as usual in the final warm-up or not, then we are definitely on the wrong path”, IS expert Marko Rajamäki commented at the time.

“You shouldn’t think that partying can become a habit, but things have to be measured in top sports as well.”

Things to measure. Boys are boys.

Ice hockey In the SM league, it was reported in November that two Rauma Luko players had been caught in the pipe. Hockey reporter Sasha Huttunen according to him, it was a so-called drunkard’s pipe.

Lukko did not publish the names of the players, citing privacy protection. The work was not interrupted, which was a decision in accordance with the articles of the club’s internal responsibility program.

“The club has spoken to the players and taken measures related to the matter,” Luko’s CEO Jukka Kunnas told Western Finland.

Things in proportion by discussing. Boys are boys.

The question remains, are things out of proportion when a 20-year-old young woman is publicly shamed after a joyous party night so that she can be taught a lesson?

I think I sum up the feelings of many when I say that they are not.

In the case of Anni Hartikainen, the proportions became unreasonable.