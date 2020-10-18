Comment Biden linked Trump’s Tweets to Michigan Governor’s kidnapping attempt, and is another sign of accelerating campaign borrowings

Vesa Sirén­

The United States presidential candidates have directed a loan throw in their appearances in recent days on the case of the governor of Michigan.

The Federal Central Criminal Police FBI announced Thursday that 13 people have been arrested as suspects in the governor Gretchen Whitmerin preparation for the abduction and the takeover of the state administration building. It happened on Friday fourteenth arrest.

Whitmer represents the Democratic Party. President representing the Republicans Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Whitmer Michigan for its strict restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus this year. Last April, Trump called for the “release” of Michigan on Twitter.

Bridge times the loan throw was started by the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, which usually occurs more restrainedly than Trump.

Biden recalled the president’s April message, arguing that “when the president tweeted‘ liberate Michigan, liberate Michigan ’, that invitation was heard. It was signaling, ”he said, for example According to CNN.

In this way, he combined a presidential tweet and an attempted kidnapping months later.

However, there is no evidence that it was the “release Michigan” tweet that would have led fourteen suspects to plan the kidnapping of the Michigan governor. Trump has sent similar messages to many Democratic-led states, including Virginia, for example, where he warned that a second amendment to the constitution relating to the right to bear arms is in danger. No other kidnapping attempts and similar arrests have followed up on similar messages.

Trump Biden’s argument about such an ambiguous cause-and-effect relationship and to focus on, for example, his latest achievements, such as Diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel.

The achievement pleases Trump’s supporters, even though it is increasingly leaving the Palestinians alone. The Palestinians have called on the Arab countries to refrain from an Israeli settlement until the fate of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories has been resolved.

Instead, Trump continued to bark at the governor of Michigan at his election ceremony in the state of Michigan. He still focused only on the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions it brought him, which he considered excessive.

That may not be the best tactic for him in a situation where nearly eight million Americans have already been infected with the virus and more than 217,000 of them have died viral covid-19 disease.

In Michigan, Trump asked his supporters to make sure the governor “opens up your state” and “opens up your school”.

Supporters burst into “lock her up” shouts. With the same sentence, they are demanding a 2016 contender Hillary Clinton putting behind locks.

“Lock‘ em all up, ”the president replied without specifying who“ everyone ”should be put behind locks.

Trump once again made its rival Biden feel moderate compared to his own inimitable excesses. Trump is the most diligent U.S. president of all time, in terms of derogatory mockery and for inventing mock names will come.

A more moderate-speaking Republican like the vice president Mike Pencen as a counterpart, Biden could appear, at least in part, in a different light.

Trumpin The phrase “put them all behind bars” resonates sadly with his former adviser as well. Roger Stonen speeches. Stone, who has since served various convictions, has said that if Trump loses the election, this should declare a state of war on the ground, to declare monarchy and arrest all sorts of opponents, including Hillary Clinton.

Of course, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whtimer, who survived the kidnapping attempt, was also able to grasp Trump’s utterance.

“This is exactly the rhetoric that has put my life, my family and other authorities at risk as we try to save our citizens,” he tweeted. “This must end.”

Local centrifuges however, the mocking of salt will not show an end to election day by November 3, barely after that.

It’s sad and even dangerous for democracy, but it certainly offers some sense of humor as well.

So far this month, perhaps the most memorable humorous loco video show is the handwriting of the Lincoln Project. It is an attempt by Republican influencers to prevent the re-election of the president of his own party. You can read more about them behind this link.

Video novelty twists Andrew Lloyd Webber Evitamusical in the form of the most famous song Covita

In this form, the lyrics tell the story of President Trump’s uninhibitedness even when he should have been quarantined for coronavirus infection without endangering his close circle and security guards.