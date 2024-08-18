Comment | Because of the sound, “the film lost its inner essence” – Silent films are still worth watching

Comment|The event in Forssa, which starts on Monday, is suitable for people other than the most die-hard movie geeks, writes HS culture editor Sakri Pölönen.

Aki Kaurismäki has stated his silent film John (1999) around the time that after the invention of sound, “film began to mumble and elaborate with words, stories lost their purity and film lost its innermost essence: innocence.”

If you agree, since 2000 Kanta-Hämee has organized an event just right for you: the Forssa silent film festival, which starts on Monday, August 19 Charles Chaplin The circus (1928) at the screening.

This year the theme is “American Masterpieces: The Flipside of the Coin.” The software includes famous works of the silent era such as by Erich von Stroheim Wedding march (1928), by Douglas Fairbanks starred The Thief of Baghdad (1924) and Buster Keaton’s Younger for the ship (1928).

Douglas Fairbanks (left) in a promo picture for The Thief of Bagdad, published in 1924.

May sounds like a movie geek of the highest order. But has the Forssa event really survived for 25 years with the support of connoisseurs alone?

Maybe someone in these ancient films is of interest to even the so-called ordinary viewer.

Let’s call the silent film specialist For Kari Glödstaffor the artistic director of Forssa festivals.

“The performances are attended by people from all over the world, and many have their own interests: some especially like comedy, some like links, and so on. From the beginning, the event has also included school screenings, where children from Forssa can get to know silent films,” Glödstaf answers.

Glödstaf has been involved in organizing Forssa’s silent films since 2008. During this time, there has been a “steady increase” in the number of visitors.

The event aims to avoid elitism and hierarchy. Anyone can pull up their sleeve and start talking about movies.

“Overall, the feedback has always been very positive,” says Glödstaf.

According to Glödstaf, Forssa’s silent film festival is planned to be held as long as “as long as there are creators and the spirit in the group is high.” The software is planned until 2028.

Forssan despite the successes is it is an indisputable fact that silent films do not interest a large part of movie consumers.

For many, film history begins with the first From Star Wars (1977), as Kari Glödstaf expresses it.

However, by getting to know silent films, you learn a lot not only about history, but also about how it is possible to tell stories with pictures and wordless acting.

Comedies, such as the films of Charles Chaplin and Buster Keaton, are often good throw-in products to the world of silent films. The physical comedy and visual jokes stand the test of time.

“The spectrum of silent films is absolutely huge, so if you throw yourself into it, I’ll be surprised if you don’t find something that interests you. Of course, if you are basically against the whole idea, it is difficult to do anything about it,” says Glödstaf.

The feeling of being foreign seems to be the most common obstacle to watching silent films. The absence of dialogue requires a different approach, focusing on the visual narrative.

For the curious, the experience opens up new ways of watching movies.

Forssa Silent Film Festival 19.8 – 25.8. At the moving picture theater and the Forssa workers’ house.