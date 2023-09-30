Comment | Basketball league is governed by the law of the euro

The bottom layer of the basketball league is wide and wide, writes sports journalist Heikki Miettinen.

Basketball league governed by the strong law of the euro. There are three tiers of clubs playing in the series, the differences between which are huge.

The silver team Karhubasket from Kauhajoki and the reigning champion Seagulls are at their own heights.

Joensuu’s Kataja and Salon Vilpas belong to the second tier. The ground floor is wide and wide.

Kauhajoki has a handsome basketball hall. Karhubasket played in the Champions League qualifiers and is still aiming for success on the European courts (Fiba Europe Cup). The club is one of the big favorites this year as well. According to the Basket.fi website, Karhu operates with a player budget of no less than 689,000 euros. The total budget will rise to more than 1.1 million euros.

A place in Europe would have belonged to the Seagulls who won the championship, but it would have required a decent basketball hall in Helsinki – and a bigger budget.

The Seagulls don’t have to be ashamed of their current size either. The club’s total budget does not pale to Kauhajoki, even though the player budget remains at 553,000 euros. The big pink is also in the Finnish basket.

Huge the situation of Korihaide shows the differences. In Uusikaupunki, we operate on a budget that is clearly less than a third of Karhubasket’s bills.

Money can’t buy success, but with euros you can get good conditions for success.

In the basketball league, money can also be seen on the court and in the statistics. The Seagulls and Karhubasket dominated last season, and the tone seems to be the same this coming winter as well.

Vilpa or Kataja should still not be counted out, not even close.