Comment | Basic Finns leave their fingerprints on the budget with small tweaks

Comment|The broad outline of the government’s economic policy is in the Constitution Act, but in the details the Basic Finns get to show their line, writes Hanna Mahlamäki, head of policy editorial.

9.8. 18:56

Prime minister Petteri Orpon The broad line of the (kok) right-wing government, reforms of working life and significant cuts to the economy, have been specifically inherent to the coalition.

The adjustment pressure is obvious and dictated by the difficult economic situation that has been going on for a long time, but it is ideologically consistent for the coalition to both lighten the role of the state and weaken the position of the ay movement. It is also natural for the association to direct money to private medical firms, for example: the state’s share of Kela compensations will increase by around 65 million euros next year.

Instead for basic Finns, some of the decided cuts, which target the poorest, are more difficult.

Basic Finns have been upset for some time now as to why the party’s self-styled policies, such as tightening immigration, do not show up in support. During the year, the support of basic Finns has weakened by more than five percentage points.

Now, when the details of the 2025 budget proposal begin to be revealed, small in euro terms but ideologically clear handprints of basic Finns emerge.

Public the cut of the council’s state aid subsidy is the Minister of Justice Leena Meren (ps) specifically a political decision. The state withdraws not only financially but also symbolically from monitoring the principles of responsible journalism.

More than half of the state grants from the Human Rights Association will be cut, about a fifth from the Crime Victim Service and a total of 80 million euros from social and health organizations. Organizations have taken care of tasks in society that no one else takes care of.

Even though the economic situation is unsustainable, indebtedness is accelerating and the interest costs of the national debt are already more than three and a half billion euros per year, clear value choices are also made in the allocation of cuts. As Minister Meri said.