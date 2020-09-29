Comment At the Stanley Cup in Tampa Bay, isolation bubble pressures erupted over two months

Captain Steven Stamkos finally got the trophy he was chasing.

Tampa Bay There’s something special about the Stanley Cups of hockey won by Lightning.

Captain Steven Stamkos was the first to raise the Stanley Cup trophy. For him, the moment was great in two ways.

Stamkos was losing the pitcher five years earlier, but what made it even more valuable was that he was unable to play due to injury in these finals than in one round. Even a couple of minutes was enough to score a goal.

The captain held the pitcher for a moment and gave it to the defender To Victor Hedman, the best player in the playoffs (MVP).

This the fall playoff bubble was a unique and hopefully unique experience. It was also a victory for the NHL, which ended the season without coronavirus infections.

When players threw clubs, gloves, and helmets into the air, it also erupted into living in a 65-day bubble. The championship was the biggest thing, but the relief of getting home could be felt.

Living and living in a coronavirus-closing bubble required endurance, nerves, and the ability to keep thoughts in games without getting bored.

Sometimes the audience creates pressure, now its absence brought its own ghostly atmosphere.

Tampan the 2004 championship ended the then NHL contract period and the lockout began. The whole season went unplayed. There are also a lot of unknowns associated with the championship fall 2020.

No one knows if the NHL will start again this year, and if so, how.

Tampa got to taste the Stanley Cup atmosphere in early summer 2015. Opposite was the dynasty-era Chicago who took the championship.

Many things were inherited from the Tampa 2015 team for this celebration. Head coach Jon Cooper was then a fresh face in the NHL coaching pattern, not a newcomer, but fresh in a new way.

A law graduate from the university has managed to keep Tampa as the NHL’s top team all these years. It is only so impossible to take over the jug.

Tampa’s club leadership made a wise decision when it allowed Cooper to continue, even though the team lost shockingly to Columbus in the playoffs last year in the first round.

Last spring was supposed to be reserved for Tampa, who had won the regular season, but it still took a year more to mature into a champion.

Company made a few successful acquisitions, but most of all the 2015 finals lost to the team frame took one more step.

Victor Hedman’s playoffs were the best symbol of that. A large, long-haired and bushy Swede led the team as the captain sat in the stands.

Central striker Brayden Point only grew to become a top player in 2015, but was now second on the points exchange with 33 on its surface. The Russian took first place Nikita Kucherov, who was one of the regular players in a slowly forgotten losing streak. He captured the powers of 7 + 27.

Tampa had nine players in the Edmonton bubble who were losing the pitcher but were now able to celebrate it.

The Dallas Stars were the blue and white team of the season, but Tampa ended up the best.

Tampa was one of the big favorites before going to Bubble and the only one to leave as a champion in history.