Comment | As Trump's speeches get louder, the USA threatens to march towards times of conflict and revenge

“Americans' best hope may be that Trump would perhaps calm down if he could live in the White House again,” writes HS's foreign correspondent Pekka Mykkänen.

British newspaper Daily Mail published by earlier this week a poll on what Americans expect if Donald Trump wins the election next November and becomes the President of the United States again. The answers were published as a so-called word cloud, according to which words the respondents commonly used.

“Revenge” and “dictatorship” were the things Americans generally used to characterize their expectations regarding Trump.

The newspaper's survey would hardly have been quoted in the United States if Trump had not published a word cloud compiled from the answers on his social media platform. Since there was no accompanying message, it was unclear why Trump wanted to highlight the question.

To be unclear however, it has not gone unnoticed that the theme of revenge is very close to the heart of Republican Trump. In November, for example, he toldthat when he comes to power, he promises to attack every “Marxist prosecutor” and clean up the judiciary.

Likewise, in November, he vowed revenge against those who were allegedly trying to rob him of his electoral victory in the 2020 presidential election. Trump has never conceded defeat as a Democrat For Joe Biden and he has spent the years after the election repeating his election fraud lie.

“We promise to root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists and radical left thugs who live like cancer in our country, lying and stealing and rigging elections,” Trump said. in his speech on veterans day.

Biden's by Trump's speeches about cancer patients reminded me of the rhetoric used by the Nazis in the 1930s. Similar thoughts about Nazis have come back to mind when Trump has said that immigrants coming from south of the border are “poisoning the blood of our country”.

Last in his speech in March, Trump's words had a downright messianic resonance.

“In 2016, I declared that I am your voice. Today I add: I am your warrior. I am your right. And for those who have been mistreated and betrayed, I will have your revenge,” Trump said.

When talking about revenge, Trump used the word retribution, which can also mean suffering or punishment that follows bad deeds. ABC channel reporter Jonathan Karlin a recent book by Trump is speaking code language when referring to retribution, and it would be a reference to the kidnapping and assassination project during the Civil War, which targeted the president who freed the slaves Abraham Lincoln.

Speculations about the code language underline how nervous and perhaps paranoid times we are once again living in the United States. Trump is very likely to become the Republican presidential candidate through the primaries starting in a little more than two weeks, and he may well beat Biden, whose popularity is low in the lowlands.

Even if Trump doesn't beat Biden, everything suggests that he is ready to fight for the election again in court and convince his angry supporters to attack the wrongdoers – if they even need to be convinced. About 60–70 percent of Republicans still believe to the lie that the elections were robbed in 2020.

It is worth remembering that Trump began to warn about the desire of Biden and the Democrats to falsify the election already in the spring of 2020. About half a year later, Trump's supporters were already in such a state of frenzy that they occupied the congressional building and tried to prevent the confirmation of Biden's election victory with violence.

Next November, Americans have been hearing the same claim about election fraud for four and a half years almost without a break. The stealing of elections has become a truth for Republicans that never had to be proven, only repeated. Again, once more.

Donald Trump performed for his supporters in Rapid City, South Dakota last September. In the front row, supporters are wearing t-shirts emblazoned with Trump's arrest photo, which was taken in connection with a criminal case filed against him in the state of Georgia. According to supporters, Trump is being targeted by a political chase promoted by the judiciary.

In the process while the election is feared to lead to chaos, a possible Trump presidency is feared to bring with it an increasingly authoritarian style of governance. Even if Trump doesn't aspire to a full-blooded dictatorship, he has shown desires centralize power former more for the president i.e. for himself.

Fears of a dictatorship are alleviated by the historical experience of the years 2017-2021, when Trump was already president. He did not get often his will through the Congress, threats to political opponents such as Hillary Clinton were left as mouthpieces and even appointed by himself to the highest the judges of the court did not dance to Trump's whistle.

The best hope of Americans may be that Trump would maybe calm down if he could live in the White House again. He liked it there in his first season eat cheese puris in bed in front of three TV screens, call TV shows and friends and post on social media.

More boring the outlook for Trump's second term is that it would not be as “relaxed” or as uncontrollable drifting from one scandal to another as the first. During the current year, four criminal cases and a total of 91 charges have been brought against Trump, each of which may have strengthened Trump's determination to pay the bills.

There are genuine reasons to fear – or at least be prepared for – that another term would mean an even more bitter, angry, radical and revenge-seeking president. Which would be, among other things, the world's most influential decision maker.