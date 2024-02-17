Comment | As long as unpleasant books are published, we can still hope

Contemporary evidence shows the horror of the exodus unleashed by Kristallnacht.

Franz Kafka while reading, you fall in love with how he turns the everyday environment into an infinitely oppressive one. For some inexplicable reason, the ordinary tramp suddenly starts to be scorned, blamed and hated. He discovers that he is a cockroach.

by Ulrich Alexander Boschwitz novel A traveler (Der ReidendeFinnish Raija Nylander, WSOY, 300 p.) does not impress at all. It is a disgusting book.

The reader already knows in advance how shockingly bad it will be. And compared to Kafka, Boschwitz didn't have to invent anything at all.

in Berlin born in 1915 into a secularized Jewish family, Boschwitz fled the Nazis to Norway with his mother, when his uncle, who protested against racial laws, was murdered in the street. There, his writing career began under the stage name John Crane.

From Norway, the road led through Luxembourg, France and Belgium to England. During the so-called Kristallnacht, between November 9 and 10, 1938, hatred towards the Jews reached a blinding fury, and the exile began to write a story set within the borders of Germany A traveler.

There is a knock at the front door. A successful businessman, World War I veteran Otto Silbermann has a moment to escape. The man will be taken to the concentration camp because his identity card says J.

His his Germanness is suddenly no longer valid. In addition to his home, wife, business and property, in a few days his sanity also begins to disappear, as Silbermann changes from one train to another on his aimless escape from one city to the next.

The Belgian border guards nab him back to Germany, even though they know what awaits the Jews there. What does it matter to them when the documents are missing. So was the life of countless others who fled for their lives at many other borders, even though what happened in Germany was horrified.

Instead of running away A traveler talks about “racing with despair”. Along the way, Silbermann encounters fanatics, cheaters, exploiters and murderers.

However, at least as chilling are those people who basically stayed calm and even benevolent people, who nevertheless soon get tired of the other person's bad luck – and allow themselves a more comfortable pastime. Who wants to be infected by bad vibes voluntarily? Such as:

“That was bad luck,” Silbermann mutters in his mind. “Now I have to kill myself, they could have even taken care of that.”

The book appeared in England in 1939 as The Man Who Took Trains. However, the author himself – despite his origin – was interned in Australia as a German. He received permission to return to England in 1942.

On October 29, 1942, the German submarine U-575 torpedoed the ship carrying Boschwitz and 361 other passengers to the bottom of the sea “about 700 nautical miles northwest of the Azores”, as A traveler supplier Peter Graf specifies in his afterword.

Boschwitz was 27 years old.

In his own language, in German, the novel, which evokes only unpleasant and frightening sensations, was published only 80 years after it was written, in 2018. In total, the work has been translated into more than 30 languages ​​in recent years, and now in the spring season, therefore, also into Finnish.

From their swastika flags despite A traveler looks mostly like Cozy crime, old time cool entertainment. Don't let the cover fool you.

As long as unpleasant books are published, we can still hope.