Comment | As an Iraqi, I recognize this Russian border game

Border games are played by immigrants, who often come from my home country, Iraq, writes journalist Sarkawt Rstem.

Crisis On the border between Finland and Russia sounded familiar to me right from the start. Actually, I had been waiting for it and discussed it with my colleagues.

It's the same crisis I personally went through in 2015. I made a death voyage across the sea for six hours in the dead of night on a tiny boat with 18 other people, including women and children, on the way from Turkey to Greece. This crisis claimed the lives of many people between Turkey and Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria and most recently Belarus and Poland.

Finland is now facing provocations from its neighbor on the eastern border. Russia allowed migrants to cross its border to Finland without the necessary documents and ignoring the rules agreed between the two countries. Russia forces the citizens of other countries in its country to do this, maybe even forces them.

Russians the behavior looks like the same border game started by the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the year 2015.

It is part of a strategy that some border countries outside the European Union seem to be using on land and at sea. The game tools here are immigrants, who often come from my home country, Iraq.

The game seems worthwhile, why else would it be played. It seeks funds and political concessions. Agreements are made to combat illegal immigration and protect borders.

Few think about immigrants. There are people who want to change their lives and live in a safer environment away from countries that are in conflict, war, corruption, dictatorship or terrorist groups.

Turkey the border crisis was resolved after the leaders of Turkey and the European Union signed a special refugee agreement in 2016. According to the agreement, Ankara receives political and financial aid in exchange for preventing the entry of undocumented people into EU countries. At the same time, it was agreed that visa conditions would be made easier for Turks and the customs union would be expanded between Turkey and the European Union.

In recent years, Belarus has encouraged citizens of the Middle East towards Europe. The European Union has sacrificed some of its principles when dealing with the situation on the border between Belarus and Poland, where human rights violations are taking place.

Recently, the Lebanese Islamist organization Hizbollah threatened the European Union by opening the sea borders for those seeking to reach Europe. The Hezbollah leader clearly stated that it is a good way to pressure the European Union into political concessions and economic agreements.

There is a political crisis between Tunisia and the European Union for similar reasons. The Tunisian president called on the European Union to commit to its agreements with Tunisia on the funds that the European Union had allocated for the prevention of illegal border crossings. Tunisia argued that it does not have the financial resources to maintain coast guard operations to protect Europe's borders.

Same game, different players.

When Finland joined NATO, Russia started the game. The first transfers seemed downright gentle, some considered them an “experiment”.

I thought that this would get tougher when Finland allowed US troops to use 15 military bases in its territory.

Where does Russia get the “building blocks” for its game?

Multi a young citizen of a Middle Eastern country – Iraqi, Syrian or Lebanese – comes to Russia with a study permit, for which an invitation is required. It is usually processed through travel agencies for a fee of US$2,000-3,000. Processing takes one to three months. However, this procedure is not certain, and you can lose a significant amount of money in it, which by no means everyone has the opportunity to acquire.

The alternative is to travel to Russia as a tourist or otherwise trick and search for smugglers.

I have been following Arabic Telegram channels where migrants communicate. I see indications that smugglers are becoming more vigilant. They have hinted that you can get to Finland through the forests.

I also see the possibility that the Russian authorities will start issuing entry visas to citizens of Middle Eastern countries at a symbolic price. These can be obtained directly from Russian embassies or consulates with a shortened issuance time. Russian authorities can renew or extend visas in Russian territory without the need to leave the country.

The authorities could be “softer” on smugglers, allowing them to go about their “business”. Finally, they could facilitate movements along the borders to Finland, regardless of whether people pass through legal or illegal points. These actions could put Finland in a difficult position again and again.

Of course, the risk is that you cannot cross the border into Finland or that people will be stuck in the terrain between the countries in bad weather conditions. In addition, Russia's instability means that an individual who ends up as a pawn may face persecution and imprisonment in the country, as well as fines, deportation and an entry ban.

The author is a journalist of Iraqi background who works as an intern at Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences at Helsingin Sanomat. Production and text editing: Tuija Pallaste / HS