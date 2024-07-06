Comment | As a critic, I feel a sting in my heart: Finnish film criticism is superficial

Comment|You don’t become a good film critic just by watching a lot of films, writes HS culture editor Sakri Pölönen.

When Finnish movie fans meet, the conversation sometimes turns to the misery of domestic film writing.

Superficial, visionless, all in all indifferent, is a sour verdict.

Who even cares when much better stuff is available in American quality magazines and leffasome Letterboxd?

The plight of critics has been sounded for some time now, deservedly so. At the same time, an essential type of criticism has been forgotten in all the crisis talk of recent years.

Movie reviews are certainly not as threatened as, for example, poetry criticism in the columns of daily newspapers. They are read a lot, and Helsingin Sanomatk still publishes reviews of all films premiering in Helsinki.

But that how movies are written about here, not talked about enough.

Yle’s culture editor Anton Old Majamaa for example, has made a valuable observation that many HS film reviews do not say much about the visuals of the films. Several texts mentioned in Vanha-Majamaa completely ignore the image expression.

As a film critic, I felt a sting in my heart. I know I am guilty of the same in several texts.

I miss you there is also the product presentation-likeness of a typical Finnish film review, where background information, synopsis and a quick guess are piled on top of each other like tomato, ham and cheese on a sandwich. The possibilities offered by criticism as a text genre remain unused.

I’ll raise my hand again: I’ve collected many buttermilk like the one described.

Premiere reviews written quickly after the press screening are often the only texts that are published about even important films. Of course, there is nothing new in that.

But there are very few places for thoughtful, long-form film writing in the Finnish media. The philosophy magazine so & so and Filmhullu, important even in its dustiness, come to mind.

Intermediate intermediate. So what should we aim for? What is good film criticism?

In addition to all the qualities of good art criticism, such as analytical, enlivening and an interesting way of expression, it requires a deep understanding of film as an art form. About genres and aesthetics, history and production methods.

Also pay attention to what the films tell about their time. Or what they leave unsaid.

Having seen a lot of movies is not enough. A passing knowledge of other art forms, philosophy and maybe even real life is not a bad thing.

In my dreams I see a lively and sharp debate about the level and status of Finnish film criticism. Something like that has happened in recent years, for example Matti Rämön and Anton to Old Majamaan Persistent Jussi – you can read about the history.

At the moment, however, the speeches concerning the topic are either Tuukka Temonen and Anna Erikson tantrums about the barks of their works or the routine of cultural people on social media.

Movies, and culture at the same time, deserve much better.