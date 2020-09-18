Comment Armand Duplantis cracked a record-breaking wall in athletics in the 1990s that should have blown up some time ago

Everyone probably guesses that the training methods were a little different in the 1990s, writes Ismo Uusitupa, HS’s sports journalist.

In athletics still largely alive in the 1980s and 1990s. This is especially true for men’s field sports and women’s short runs.

Thursday 20 years old Armand Duplantis made a crack at the wall when he became the first field athlete to make a record result since the 1990s. Duplantis broke on Thursday Sergei Bubkan in 1994, the then record-breaking world record of 614, which was still the best result ever on the outer tracks. Duplantis jumped to a score of 615.

And yes, all the other ME results for male field sports have been made in the 1980s and 1990s. The oldest is from East Germany Jürgen Schultin puck record, 74.08 from June 1986 and the “most recent” Czech Jan Železnýn spear result 98.48 from May 1996.

Next, you can go just Železný record, for Johannes Vetter already had 97.76 in the beginning of September. Also in the ball Ryan Crouser (22.91) is relatively close with this year’s best result Randy Barnesin ME 23.12 from 1990.

Women on running distances from 100 meters to 800 meters with the exception of hurdles all world records have been set in the happy 1980s. Of the women’s field sports, 21st century ME production is, of course, pole vaulting and hammer throwing, as they came into the race program later.

Also spear ME result, Czech Barbora Špotákován 72.28, is a fresher production, from 2008. All other field species records are older, perhaps most soaring Natalya Lisovskaya ball result 22.63 from 1987. Lisovskaya represented the Soviet Union.

How this is how it got here? Everyone probably guesses that the training methods were a little different back in the 1990s. It was not about physical or mental coaching but about medical.

Although Duplantis cracked the wall and a few species have been able to scratch the surface, that doesn’t eliminate the fact that the entire wall should have been knocked down some time ago, i.e., the results are mostly reminiscent of time no one misses.

It is a pity that the Duplantis record did not come a few days earlier in Berlin, for then it would have been a truly symbolic act.

International Athletics (WU) has been at the forefront of shelving Russia about international sports, but at the same time it accepts the embarrassments of past decades.