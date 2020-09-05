Remark Annika Saarikko took a threat that would destroy her political profession – however she had no selection

If Saarikko had once more been ready to turn into the social gathering chief, he won’t have a celebration to guide anymore, writes Marko Junkkari of HS in his remark.

Annika Saarikko was elected chairman of the middle on Saturday. Which may be the top of his upswing political profession.

The Heart is plowing in such a deep disaster that will probably be very troublesome for the brand new President to reach his activity. It isn’t inconceivable, however extraordinarily troublesome. And Annika Saarikko is aware of this nicely. And likewise the truth that he might, with Saturday evening’s victory, tarnish his political future.